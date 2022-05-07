Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Bonnyrigg Ross opened up a 3-0 first-leg advantage against Cowdenbeath in the SPFL pyramid play-off final.

Cowdenbeath were reduced to 10 men on 32 minutes when Harvey Swann received a second yellow card.

Sean Brown soon struck Bonnyrigg ahead and Neil Martyniuk's penalty doubled their advantage before the break.

Dean Brett headed the hosts' third with 16 minutes to go and the teams will meet again at Central Park next Saturday.

Should Cowdenbeath be unable to overturn their deficit, they will drop out of the SPFL.