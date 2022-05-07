Close menu
Scottish League Two - Play-off Final - 1st Leg
Bonnyrigg RoseBonnyrigg Rose3CowdenbeathCowdenbeath0

Bonnyrigg Rose 3-0 Cowdenbeath: Hosts open up big advantage in SPFL pyramid play-off

Bonnyrigg Ross opened up a 3-0 first-leg advantage against Cowdenbeath in the SPFL pyramid play-off final.

Cowdenbeath were reduced to 10 men on 32 minutes when Harvey Swann received a second yellow card.

Sean Brown soon struck Bonnyrigg ahead and Neil Martyniuk's penalty doubled their advantage before the break.

Dean Brett headed the hosts' third with 16 minutes to go and the teams will meet again at Central Park next Saturday.

Should Cowdenbeath be unable to overturn their deficit, they will drop out of the SPFL.

Line-ups

Bonnyrigg Rose

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Weir
  • 2Brett
  • 4Young
  • 6Horne
  • 3Martyniuk
  • 22Connolly
  • 8Stewart
  • 10Currie
  • 11GraySubstituted forHallat 72'minutes
  • 21Barrett
  • 23Brown

Substitutes

  • 7Turner
  • 12Hall
  • 14Hunter
  • 18Evans
  • 19Gray
  • 20Wilson
  • 25Andrews

Cowdenbeath

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Gill
  • 2DunnSubstituted forThomsonat 68'minutes
  • 5Barr
  • 4ToddBooked at 66mins
  • 3SwannBooked at 32mins
  • 8Morrison
  • 7Miller
  • 6DenhamBooked at 58mins
  • 11Barrowman
  • 9BuchananSubstituted forFergusonat 37'minutes
  • 10Ompreon

Substitutes

  • 12Thomson
  • 14Mullen
  • 15Ferguson
  • 16Barr
  • 17McDowall
  • 18Coulson
  • 19Buchanan
  • 20Carty
  • 21Moore
Referee:
Grant Irvine
Attendance:
2,202

Match Stats

Home TeamBonnyrigg RoseAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home18
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home10
Away2
Fouls
Home19
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bonnyrigg Rose 3, Cowdenbeath 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bonnyrigg Rose 3, Cowdenbeath 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Neil Martyniuk (Bonnyrigg Rose).

  4. Post update

    Samuel Ompreon (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kieran Hall (Bonnyrigg Rose) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Mark Weir.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Andrew Barrowman (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Sean Brown (Bonnyrigg Rose).

  9. Post update

    Samuel Denham (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Bonnyrigg Rose. Conceded by Craig Thomson.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Bonnyrigg Rose. Conceded by Cameron Gill.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Bonnyrigg Rose. Conceded by Jamie Todd.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bradley Barrett (Bonnyrigg Rose) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kieran Hall (Bonnyrigg Rose) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by Alex Ferguson (Cowdenbeath).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Kieran Hall (Bonnyrigg Rose).

  17. Post update

    Craig Thomson (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Alan Horne (Bonnyrigg Rose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Barrowman (Cowdenbeath).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Kieran Hall (Bonnyrigg Rose).

