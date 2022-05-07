Match ends, Bonnyrigg Rose 3, Cowdenbeath 0.
Bonnyrigg Ross opened up a 3-0 first-leg advantage against Cowdenbeath in the SPFL pyramid play-off final.
Cowdenbeath were reduced to 10 men on 32 minutes when Harvey Swann received a second yellow card.
Sean Brown soon struck Bonnyrigg ahead and Neil Martyniuk's penalty doubled their advantage before the break.
Dean Brett headed the hosts' third with 16 minutes to go and the teams will meet again at Central Park next Saturday.
Should Cowdenbeath be unable to overturn their deficit, they will drop out of the SPFL.
Line-ups
Bonnyrigg Rose
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Weir
- 2Brett
- 4Young
- 6Horne
- 3Martyniuk
- 22Connolly
- 8Stewart
- 10Currie
- 11GraySubstituted forHallat 72'minutes
- 21Barrett
- 23Brown
Substitutes
- 7Turner
- 12Hall
- 14Hunter
- 18Evans
- 19Gray
- 20Wilson
- 25Andrews
Cowdenbeath
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Gill
- 2DunnSubstituted forThomsonat 68'minutes
- 5Barr
- 4ToddBooked at 66mins
- 3SwannBooked at 32mins
- 8Morrison
- 7Miller
- 6DenhamBooked at 58mins
- 11Barrowman
- 9BuchananSubstituted forFergusonat 37'minutes
- 10Ompreon
Substitutes
- 12Thomson
- 14Mullen
- 15Ferguson
- 16Barr
- 17McDowall
- 18Coulson
- 19Buchanan
- 20Carty
- 21Moore
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
- Attendance:
- 2,202
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bonnyrigg Rose 3, Cowdenbeath 0.
Foul by Neil Martyniuk (Bonnyrigg Rose).
Samuel Ompreon (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kieran Hall (Bonnyrigg Rose) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Mark Weir.
Attempt saved. Andrew Barrowman (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Sean Brown (Bonnyrigg Rose).
Samuel Denham (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Bonnyrigg Rose. Conceded by Craig Thomson.
Corner, Bonnyrigg Rose. Conceded by Cameron Gill.
Corner, Bonnyrigg Rose. Conceded by Jamie Todd.
Attempt saved. Bradley Barrett (Bonnyrigg Rose) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Kieran Hall (Bonnyrigg Rose) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Hand ball by Alex Ferguson (Cowdenbeath).
Foul by Kieran Hall (Bonnyrigg Rose).
Craig Thomson (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Alan Horne (Bonnyrigg Rose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew Barrowman (Cowdenbeath).
Foul by Kieran Hall (Bonnyrigg Rose).