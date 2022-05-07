Close menu
Scottish Premiership
HibernianHibernian1AberdeenAberdeen1

Hibernian 1-1 Aberdeen: Visitors secure Scottish Premiership status

By Andrew SouthwickBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Paul McGinn (left) equalised for Hibs in the second half
Paul McGinn (left) equalised for Hibernian in the second half

Aberdeen are safe from Scottish Premiership relegation despite conceding late on to draw with Hibernian at Easter Road.

David Bates had given Aberdeen the lead when he slammed home fellow defender Declan Gallagher's knockdown.

But Hibs levelled with almost a carbon-copy goal at the other end, denying 10th-placed Aberdeen back-to-back wins for the first time since December.

Managerless Hibs have one victory in nine league games.

However, both sides cannot be caught by second-bottom St Johnstone, who drew away to Livingston.

Aberdeen could have found themselves behind within the opening minutes when goalkeeper Joe Lewis was penalised for picking up a passback and conceded an indirect free-kick. Ryan Porteous hammered the ball at goal from the edge of the six-yard box, but Gallagher raced out to block.

Paul Hanlon headed wide and Elias Melkersen had a low shot tipped around the post as Hibs kept up the pressure.

But Aberdeen had chances too. Jonny Hayes nipped onto a brilliant through ball from Connor Barron to pick out Lewis Ferguson, who met it powerfully on the volley only to find Hanlon in his way.

Ferguson shot over and Hayes had a free-kick pushed wide as both sides attempted to break the deadlock, but Joe Newell should have given Hibs the lead early in the second half.

Bates inexplicably passed the ball to him on the edge of the box, but the midfielder took too long to set himself up for the shot, and Gallagher was able to block.

Bates was to make amends for his error when he blasted Aberdeen in front. Hayes sent a cross towards the back post, Gallagher nodded it down, and Bates was on hand to steer it home.

Hibs responded well to going behind. Harry Clarke had a goal-bound shot blocked, Hanlon headed over and Newell should have done better from close range up against Lewis.

Yet Aberdeen could have had the points wrapped up when Vicente Besuijen was inches away from connecting with a cross, and shortly afterwards Bates headed over with the goal gaping.

And they were to pay the price as the home side finished the stronger and deservedly levelled. Sylvester Jasper clipped a cross to the back post and James Scott nodded down to McGinn, who knocked in from a yard out.

The hosts could have stolen the points at the death, with a last-ditch challenge from Ferguson deflecting Josh Doig's late effort wide.

Man of the match - Declan Gallagher

Declan Gallagher and David Bates
Declan Gallagher (left) defended well for Aberdeen, denied Hibs on numerous occasions, and was pivotal in Aberdeen's goal

What did we learn?

The last time these two sides met in the bottom six of the table following the league split was a dour 0-0 draw in 2013 in what was Derek McInnes' first game as Aberdeen boss.

The return to the lower half has left a cloud over both clubs. Hibs have gone through seven managers in the intervening nine years and are are currently searching for their eighth, with David Gray in interim charge

Jim Goodwin's high point as Aberdeen manager so far has been a 3-1 win over Hibs at Pittodrie in March, but in his 10th game in charge supporters are still looking for something to be hopeful of ahead of next season.

This game, despite notable moments for both, was evidence why they find themselves in the bottom six rather than battling it out for the European places.

Defensive frailties and a lack of punch up front will be headaches needing soothed in summer for Goodwin and whoever his counterpart will be at Easter Road.

What did they say?

Hibernian interim manager David Gray: "Over the course of it I think we deserved the three points. We created a lot of chances which was great. I thought the players played well and Aberdeen defended for their lives at times.

"There was a lot of positives to take away from the game."

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin: "The starting XI today are all under contract for next season. I went with the team that had something to go and prove, both to me and the supporters that they want to be here and be part of things for next year, and I thought for the first 45 minutes they were very good.

"The second half was stop-start. We had chances at 1-0 to go 2-0 ahead, but a draw was probably a fair result."

What's next?

Hibernian are away to bottom club Dundee on Tuesday (19:45 BST), with Aberdeen visiting St Johnstone the following evening (19:45).

Player of the match

ConsidineAndrew Considine

with an average of 7.92

Hibernian

  1. Squad number1Player nameMacey
    Average rating

    5.38

  2. Squad number6Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    5.36

  3. Squad number3Player nameDoig
    Average rating

    5.32

  4. Squad number16Player nameStevenson
    Average rating

    5.32

  5. Squad number20Player nameJasper
    Average rating

    5.28

  6. Squad number2Player nameClarke
    Average rating

    5.17

  7. Squad number80Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    5.11

  8. Squad number25Player nameScott
    Average rating

    5.06

  9. Squad number5Player namePorteous
    Average rating

    5.00

  10. Squad number4Player nameHanlon
    Average rating

    4.98

  11. Squad number34Player nameMelkersen
    Average rating

    4.92

  12. Squad number32Player nameCampbell
    Average rating

    4.63

  13. Squad number33Player nameBushiri
    Average rating

    4.28

  14. Squad number11Player nameNewell
    Average rating

    3.82

  15. Squad number22Player nameDoyle-Hayes
    Average rating

    2.88

Aberdeen

  1. Squad number4Player nameConsidine
    Average rating

    7.92

  2. Squad number3Player nameMacKenzie
    Average rating

    6.98

  3. Squad number17Player nameHayes
    Average rating

    6.70

  4. Squad number21Player namePolvara
    Average rating

    6.65

  5. Squad number2Player nameMcCrorie
    Average rating

    6.49

  6. Squad number1Player nameLewis
    Average rating

    6.48

  7. Squad number29Player nameBarron
    Average rating

    6.42

  8. Squad number10Player nameBesuijen
    Average rating

    6.36

  9. Squad number19Player nameFerguson
    Average rating

    6.31

  10. Squad number27Player nameBates
    Average rating

    6.28

  11. Squad number7Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    6.13

  12. Squad number5Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    5.98

  13. Squad number15Player nameMcGeouch
    Average rating

    4.94

  14. Squad number16Player nameOjo
    Average rating

    4.73

  15. Squad number9Player nameRamírez
    Average rating

    4.59

  16. Squad number11Player nameMontgomery
    Average rating

    4.49

Line-ups

Hibernian

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Macey
  • 6McGinn
  • 5Porteous
  • 4HanlonSubstituted forBushiriat 88'minutes
  • 2Clarke
  • 22Doyle-Hayes
  • 11Newell
  • 3Doig
  • 80HendersonSubstituted forStevensonat 88'minutes
  • 32CampbellSubstituted forJasperat 65'minutes
  • 34MelkersenSubstituted forScottat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 16Stevenson
  • 20Jasper
  • 21Dabrowski
  • 24McGregor
  • 25Scott
  • 30Hauge
  • 33Bushiri
  • 46Blaney
  • 47Aiken

Aberdeen

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lewis
  • 2McCrorieSubstituted forConsidineat 90+8'minutes
  • 5Gallagher
  • 27BatesBooked at 90mins
  • 3MacKenzieSubstituted forMontgomeryat 85'minutes
  • 29BarronSubstituted forMcGeouchat 85'minutes
  • 19Ferguson
  • 10Besuijen
  • 21PolvaraSubstituted forOjoat 64'minutes
  • 17Hayes
  • 7WatkinsSubstituted forRamírezat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Considine
  • 9Ramírez
  • 11Montgomery
  • 15McGeouch
  • 16Ojo
  • 18McLennan
  • 20Jenks
  • 25Woods
  • 28Ruth
Referee:
Bobby Madden

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamAberdeen
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home17
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home10
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hibernian 1, Aberdeen 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hibernian 1, Aberdeen 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Andrew Considine replaces Ross McCrorie because of an injury.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Lewis Ferguson.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Doig (Hibernian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Porteous.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sylvester Jasper (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Clarke.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Ross McCrorie.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Doig (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jonny Hayes.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Scott (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Clarke.

  11. Post update

    Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Adam Montgomery (Aberdeen).

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  14. Booking

    David Bates (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Joe Newell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by David Bates (Aberdeen).

  17. Post update

    Sylvester Jasper (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Rocky Bushiri replaces Paul Hanlon.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Lewis Stevenson replaces Ewan Henderson.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic36285385216489
2Rangers35248371294280
3Hearts361710952391361
4Dundee Utd351111133440-644
5Motherwell361110154054-1443
6Ross County361011154555-1041
7Livingston36129153945-645
8Hibernian361012143339-642
9St Mirren361012143351-1842
10Aberdeen361010164145-440
11St Johnstone36711182347-2432
12Dundee36511203061-3126
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport