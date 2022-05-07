Match ends, Hibernian 1, Aberdeen 1.
Aberdeen are safe from Scottish Premiership relegation despite conceding late on to draw with Hibernian at Easter Road.
David Bates had given Aberdeen the lead when he slammed home fellow defender Declan Gallagher's knockdown.
But Hibs levelled with almost a carbon-copy goal at the other end, denying 10th-placed Aberdeen back-to-back wins for the first time since December.
Managerless Hibs have one victory in nine league games.
However, both sides cannot be caught by second-bottom St Johnstone, who drew away to Livingston.
Aberdeen could have found themselves behind within the opening minutes when goalkeeper Joe Lewis was penalised for picking up a passback and conceded an indirect free-kick. Ryan Porteous hammered the ball at goal from the edge of the six-yard box, but Gallagher raced out to block.
Paul Hanlon headed wide and Elias Melkersen had a low shot tipped around the post as Hibs kept up the pressure.
But Aberdeen had chances too. Jonny Hayes nipped onto a brilliant through ball from Connor Barron to pick out Lewis Ferguson, who met it powerfully on the volley only to find Hanlon in his way.
Ferguson shot over and Hayes had a free-kick pushed wide as both sides attempted to break the deadlock, but Joe Newell should have given Hibs the lead early in the second half.
Bates inexplicably passed the ball to him on the edge of the box, but the midfielder took too long to set himself up for the shot, and Gallagher was able to block.
Bates was to make amends for his error when he blasted Aberdeen in front. Hayes sent a cross towards the back post, Gallagher nodded it down, and Bates was on hand to steer it home.
Hibs responded well to going behind. Harry Clarke had a goal-bound shot blocked, Hanlon headed over and Newell should have done better from close range up against Lewis.
Yet Aberdeen could have had the points wrapped up when Vicente Besuijen was inches away from connecting with a cross, and shortly afterwards Bates headed over with the goal gaping.
And they were to pay the price as the home side finished the stronger and deservedly levelled. Sylvester Jasper clipped a cross to the back post and James Scott nodded down to McGinn, who knocked in from a yard out.
The hosts could have stolen the points at the death, with a last-ditch challenge from Ferguson deflecting Josh Doig's late effort wide.
Man of the match - Declan Gallagher
What did we learn?
The last time these two sides met in the bottom six of the table following the league split was a dour 0-0 draw in 2013 in what was Derek McInnes' first game as Aberdeen boss.
The return to the lower half has left a cloud over both clubs. Hibs have gone through seven managers in the intervening nine years and are are currently searching for their eighth, with David Gray in interim charge
Jim Goodwin's high point as Aberdeen manager so far has been a 3-1 win over Hibs at Pittodrie in March, but in his 10th game in charge supporters are still looking for something to be hopeful of ahead of next season.
This game, despite notable moments for both, was evidence why they find themselves in the bottom six rather than battling it out for the European places.
Defensive frailties and a lack of punch up front will be headaches needing soothed in summer for Goodwin and whoever his counterpart will be at Easter Road.
What did they say?
Hibernian interim manager David Gray: "Over the course of it I think we deserved the three points. We created a lot of chances which was great. I thought the players played well and Aberdeen defended for their lives at times.
"There was a lot of positives to take away from the game."
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin: "The starting XI today are all under contract for next season. I went with the team that had something to go and prove, both to me and the supporters that they want to be here and be part of things for next year, and I thought for the first 45 minutes they were very good.
"The second half was stop-start. We had chances at 1-0 to go 2-0 ahead, but a draw was probably a fair result."
What's next?
Hibernian are away to bottom club Dundee on Tuesday (19:45 BST), with Aberdeen visiting St Johnstone the following evening (19:45).
