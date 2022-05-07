Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Daizen Maeda's equaliser on the half-hour mark drew Celtic level after a shaky start

Celtic roared back to all but secure the Scottish Premiership title with a rousing victory at home to Hearts.

Ellis Simms' emphatic finish stunned the home crowd early on, but the league leaders responded in relentless fashion as two goals in seven first-half minutes from Japanese duo Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi turned the game.

Matt O'Riley and Giorgos Giakoumakis sealed the win that puts Celitc nine points clear of Rangers, who have three games to claw back the deficit plus an inferior goal difference of 22.

If Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Europa League finalists fail to beat Dundee United at Ibrox on Sunday, the title will mathematically be beyond last season's league winners, but even victory will almost certainly be delaying the inevitable.

Ange Postecoglou's men travel to Tannadice - the ground they lost the league on last term - on Wednesday. Permitting Rangers win on Sunday, just a point will be enough for Celtic to confirm their status as champions.

Hearts, who pushed for a leveller before O'Riley increased the hosts' advantage, have already secured third spot.

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Celtic Celtic Celtic

Hearts Heart of Midlothian Heart of Midlothian Celtic Starting XI Avg Squad number 15 Player name Hart Average rating 7.30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 56 Player name Ralston Average rating 6.33 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Carter-Vickers Average rating 7.61 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Starfelt Average rating 7.07 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Taylor Average rating 7.35 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name O'Riley Average rating 7.57 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 42 Player name McGregor Average rating 7.91 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Turnbull Average rating 7.19 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Jota Average rating 7.54 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Furuhashi Average rating 7.74 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 38 Player name Maeda Average rating 7.88 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 7 Player name Giakoumakis Average rating 7.96 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Abada Average rating 7.86 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Rogic Average rating 7.57 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 41 Player name Hatate Average rating 7.87 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 49 Player name Forrest Average rating 7.75 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Heart of Midlothian Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Gordon Average rating 6.81 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 12 Player name Atkinson Average rating 4.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Moore Average rating 5.95 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Kingsley Average rating 6.24 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Cochrane Average rating 6.35 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Haring Average rating 5.80 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Sibbick Average rating 5.73 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 30 Player name Ginnelly Average rating 6.03 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Boyce Average rating 6.06 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name McKay Average rating 6.10 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Simms Average rating 6.40 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 9 Player name Woodburn Average rating 5.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Mackay-Steven Average rating 5.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 48 Player name Thomas Average rating 5.42 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10