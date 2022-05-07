Match ends, Celtic 4, Heart of Midlothian 1.
Celtic roared back to all but secure the Scottish Premiership title with a rousing victory at home to Hearts.
Ellis Simms' emphatic finish stunned the home crowd early on, but the league leaders responded in relentless fashion as two goals in seven first-half minutes from Japanese duo Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi turned the game.
Matt O'Riley and Giorgos Giakoumakis sealed the win that puts Celitc nine points clear of Rangers, who have three games to claw back the deficit plus an inferior goal difference of 22.
If Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Europa League finalists fail to beat Dundee United at Ibrox on Sunday, the title will mathematically be beyond last season's league winners, but even victory will almost certainly be delaying the inevitable.
Ange Postecoglou's men travel to Tannadice - the ground they lost the league on last term - on Wednesday. Permitting Rangers win on Sunday, just a point will be enough for Celtic to confirm their status as champions.
Hearts, who pushed for a leveller before O'Riley increased the hosts' advantage, have already secured third spot.
More to follow.
Celtic
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number15Player nameHartAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number56Player nameRalstonAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number20Player nameCarter-VickersAverage rating
7.61
- Squad number4Player nameStarfeltAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number3Player nameTaylorAverage rating
7.35
- Squad number33Player nameO'RileyAverage rating
7.57
- Squad number42Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
7.91
- Squad number14Player nameTurnbullAverage rating
7.19
- Squad number17Player nameJotaAverage rating
7.54
- Squad number8Player nameFuruhashiAverage rating
7.74
- Squad number38Player nameMaedaAverage rating
7.88
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameGiakoumakisAverage rating
7.96
- Squad number11Player nameAbadaAverage rating
7.86
- Squad number18Player nameRogicAverage rating
7.57
- Squad number41Player nameHatateAverage rating
7.87
- Squad number49Player nameForrestAverage rating
7.75
Heart of Midlothian
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameGordonAverage rating
6.81
- Squad number12Player nameAtkinsonAverage rating
4.00
- Squad number15Player nameMooreAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number3Player nameKingsleyAverage rating
6.24
- Squad number17Player nameCochraneAverage rating
6.35
- Squad number5Player nameHaringAverage rating
5.80
- Squad number21Player nameSibbickAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number30Player nameGinnellyAverage rating
6.03
- Squad number10Player nameBoyceAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number18Player nameMcKayAverage rating
6.10
- Squad number20Player nameSimmsAverage rating
6.40
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameWoodburnAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number11Player nameMackay-StevenAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number48Player nameThomasAverage rating
5.42
Line-ups
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 15Hart
- 56Ralston
- 20Carter-Vickers
- 4Starfelt
- 3Taylor
- 33O'RileySubstituted forRogicat 77'minutes
- 42McGregor
- 14TurnbullSubstituted forHatateat 66'minutes
- 17Neves FilipeSubstituted forForrestat 81'minutes
- 8FuruhashiSubstituted forGiakoumakisat 64'minutes
- 38MaedaSubstituted forAbadaat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Bitton
- 7Giakoumakis
- 11Abada
- 16McCarthy
- 18Rogic
- 29Bain
- 41Hatate
- 49Forrest
- 57Welsh
Hearts
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Gordon
- 12Atkinson
- 15Moore
- 3Kingsley
- 17Cochrane
- 5Haring
- 21SibbickBooked at 31mins
- 30GinnellySubstituted forWoodburnat 81'minutes
- 10Boyce
- 18McKaySubstituted forThomasat 89'minutes
- 20SimmsSubstituted forMackay-Stevenat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Smith
- 4Souttar
- 9Woodburn
- 11Mackay-Steven
- 13Stewart
- 14Devlin
- 48Thomas
- 49Tait
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celtic 4, Heart of Midlothian 1.
Post update
Foul by Liel Abada (Celtic).
Post update
Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Craig Gordon.
Post update
Attempt saved. Liel Abada (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Giorgos Giakoumakis with a through ball.
Goal!
Goal! Celtic 4, Heart of Midlothian 1. Giorgos Giakoumakis (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Forrest.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Liel Abada (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Reo Hatate (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Giorgos Giakoumakis.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Murray Thomas replaces Barrie McKay.
Post update
Foul by Reo Hatate (Celtic).
Post update
Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Reo Hatate (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Forrest.
Post update
Attempt saved. James Forrest (Celtic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Greg Taylor.
Post update
Attempt saved. Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Ben Woodburn replaces Josh Ginnelly.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. James Forrest replaces Jota.
Post update
Offside, Celtic. Tomas Rogic tries a through ball, but Liel Abada is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Celtic. Liel Abada tries a through ball, but Jota is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Tomas Rogic replaces Matt O'Riley.