Scottish Premiership
CelticCeltic4HeartsHeart of Midlothian1

Celtic 4-1 Hearts: Hosts fight back from goal down to all but secure title

By Nick McPheatBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Daizen Maeda scores against Hearts
Daizen Maeda's equaliser on the half-hour mark drew Celtic level after a shaky start

Celtic roared back to all but secure the Scottish Premiership title with a rousing victory at home to Hearts.

Ellis Simms' emphatic finish stunned the home crowd early on, but the league leaders responded in relentless fashion as two goals in seven first-half minutes from Japanese duo Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi turned the game.

Matt O'Riley and Giorgos Giakoumakis sealed the win that puts Celitc nine points clear of Rangers, who have three games to claw back the deficit plus an inferior goal difference of 22.

If Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Europa League finalists fail to beat Dundee United at Ibrox on Sunday, the title will mathematically be beyond last season's league winners, but even victory will almost certainly be delaying the inevitable.

Ange Postecoglou's men travel to Tannadice - the ground they lost the league on last term - on Wednesday. Permitting Rangers win on Sunday, just a point will be enough for Celtic to confirm their status as champions.

Hearts, who pushed for a leveller before O'Riley increased the hosts' advantage, have already secured third spot.

More to follow.

Celtic

Starting XI

  1. Squad number15Player nameHart
    Average rating

    7.30

  2. Squad number56Player nameRalston
    Average rating

    6.33

  3. Squad number20Player nameCarter-Vickers
    Average rating

    7.61

  4. Squad number4Player nameStarfelt
    Average rating

    7.07

  5. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    7.35

  6. Squad number33Player nameO'Riley
    Average rating

    7.57

  7. Squad number42Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    7.91

  8. Squad number14Player nameTurnbull
    Average rating

    7.19

  9. Squad number17Player nameJota
    Average rating

    7.54

  10. Squad number8Player nameFuruhashi
    Average rating

    7.74

  11. Squad number38Player nameMaeda
    Average rating

    7.88

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameGiakoumakis
    Average rating

    7.96

  2. Squad number11Player nameAbada
    Average rating

    7.86

  3. Squad number18Player nameRogic
    Average rating

    7.57

  4. Squad number41Player nameHatate
    Average rating

    7.87

  5. Squad number49Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    7.75

Heart of Midlothian

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    6.81

  2. Squad number12Player nameAtkinson
    Average rating

    4.00

  3. Squad number15Player nameMoore
    Average rating

    5.95

  4. Squad number3Player nameKingsley
    Average rating

    6.24

  5. Squad number17Player nameCochrane
    Average rating

    6.35

  6. Squad number5Player nameHaring
    Average rating

    5.80

  7. Squad number21Player nameSibbick
    Average rating

    5.73

  8. Squad number30Player nameGinnelly
    Average rating

    6.03

  9. Squad number10Player nameBoyce
    Average rating

    6.06

  10. Squad number18Player nameMcKay
    Average rating

    6.10

  11. Squad number20Player nameSimms
    Average rating

    6.40

Substitutes

  1. Squad number9Player nameWoodburn
    Average rating

    5.00

  2. Squad number11Player nameMackay-Steven
    Average rating

    5.00

  3. Squad number48Player nameThomas
    Average rating

    5.42

Line-ups

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 15Hart
  • 56Ralston
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 4Starfelt
  • 3Taylor
  • 33O'RileySubstituted forRogicat 77'minutes
  • 42McGregor
  • 14TurnbullSubstituted forHatateat 66'minutes
  • 17Neves FilipeSubstituted forForrestat 81'minutes
  • 8FuruhashiSubstituted forGiakoumakisat 64'minutes
  • 38MaedaSubstituted forAbadaat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Bitton
  • 7Giakoumakis
  • 11Abada
  • 16McCarthy
  • 18Rogic
  • 29Bain
  • 41Hatate
  • 49Forrest
  • 57Welsh

Hearts

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Gordon
  • 12Atkinson
  • 15Moore
  • 3Kingsley
  • 17Cochrane
  • 5Haring
  • 21SibbickBooked at 31mins
  • 30GinnellySubstituted forWoodburnat 81'minutes
  • 10Boyce
  • 18McKaySubstituted forThomasat 89'minutes
  • 20SimmsSubstituted forMackay-Stevenat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Smith
  • 4Souttar
  • 9Woodburn
  • 11Mackay-Steven
  • 13Stewart
  • 14Devlin
  • 48Thomas
  • 49Tait
Referee:
Don Robertson

Match Stats

Home TeamCelticAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home21
Away6
Shots on Target
Home11
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home17
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Celtic 4, Heart of Midlothian 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Celtic 4, Heart of Midlothian 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Liel Abada (Celtic).

  4. Post update

    Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Craig Gordon.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Liel Abada (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Giorgos Giakoumakis with a through ball.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Celtic 4, Heart of Midlothian 1. Giorgos Giakoumakis (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Forrest.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Liel Abada (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Reo Hatate (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Giorgos Giakoumakis.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Murray Thomas replaces Barrie McKay.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Reo Hatate (Celtic).

  12. Post update

    Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Reo Hatate (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Forrest.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. James Forrest (Celtic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Greg Taylor.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Ben Woodburn replaces Josh Ginnelly.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. James Forrest replaces Jota.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Celtic. Tomas Rogic tries a through ball, but Liel Abada is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Celtic. Liel Abada tries a through ball, but Jota is caught offside.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Tomas Rogic replaces Matt O'Riley.

