Scottish Premiership
CelticCeltic0HeartsHeart of Midlothian1

Celtic v Heart of Midlothian

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Celtic

Starting XI

  1. Squad number15Player nameHart
    Average rating

    6.02

  2. Squad number56Player nameRalston
    Average rating

    5.55

  3. Squad number20Player nameCarter-Vickers
    Average rating

    6.29

  4. Squad number4Player nameStarfelt
    Average rating

    5.95

  5. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    5.86

  6. Squad number33Player nameO'Riley
    Average rating

    5.69

  7. Squad number42Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    6.56

  8. Squad number14Player nameTurnbull
    Average rating

    6.09

  9. Squad number17Player nameJota
    Average rating

    5.92

  10. Squad number8Player nameFuruhashi
    Average rating

    6.00

  11. Squad number38Player nameMaeda
    Average rating

    5.95

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Heart of Midlothian

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    8.10

  2. Squad number12Player nameAtkinson
    Average rating

    6.81

  3. Squad number15Player nameMoore
    Average rating

    7.45

  4. Squad number3Player nameKingsley
    Average rating

    7.72

  5. Squad number17Player nameCochrane
    Average rating

    7.67

  6. Squad number5Player nameHaring
    Average rating

    7.67

  7. Squad number21Player nameSibbick
    Average rating

    7.56

  8. Squad number30Player nameGinnelly
    Average rating

    7.61

  9. Squad number10Player nameBoyce
    Average rating

    7.72

  10. Squad number18Player nameMcKay
    Average rating

    8.22

  11. Squad number20Player nameSimms
    Average rating

    7.83

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Line-ups

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 15Hart
  • 56Ralston
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 4Starfelt
  • 3Taylor
  • 33O'Riley
  • 42McGregor
  • 14Turnbull
  • 17Neves Filipe
  • 8Furuhashi
  • 38Maeda

Substitutes

  • 6Bitton
  • 7Giakoumakis
  • 11Abada
  • 16McCarthy
  • 18Rogic
  • 29Bain
  • 41Hatate
  • 49Forrest
  • 57Welsh

Hearts

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Gordon
  • 12Atkinson
  • 15Moore
  • 3Kingsley
  • 17Cochrane
  • 5Haring
  • 21Sibbick
  • 30Ginnelly
  • 10Boyce
  • 18McKay
  • 20Simms

Substitutes

  • 2Smith
  • 4Souttar
  • 9Woodburn
  • 11Mackay-Steven
  • 13Stewart
  • 14Devlin
  • 48Thomas
  • 49Tait
Referee:
Don Robertson

Match Stats

Home TeamCelticAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home0
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ellis Simms (Heart of Midlothian) header from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Ginnelly with a cross.

  2. Post update

    Jota (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Alex Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian).

  4. Post update

    Offside, Celtic. Carl Starfelt tries a through ball, but Greg Taylor is caught offside.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Celtic 0, Heart of Midlothian 1. Ellis Simms (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Liam Boyce.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Peter Haring.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Daizen Maeda (Celtic).

  10. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  11. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Saturday 7th May 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic36275481216086
2Rangers35248371294280
3Hearts361810852351764
4Dundee Utd351111133440-644
5Ross County351011144554-941
6Motherwell351010153954-1540
7Livingston35128153844-644
8Hibernian351011143238-641
9Aberdeen35109164044-439
10St Mirren35912143151-2039
11St Johnstone35710182246-2431
12Dundee35511193059-2926
View full Scottish Premiership table

