Celtic v Heart of Midlothian

Attempt saved. Ellis Simms (Heart of Midlothian) header from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Ginnelly with a cross.
Celtic
- Squad number15Player nameHartAverage rating
6.02
- Squad number56Player nameRalstonAverage rating
5.55
- Squad number20Player nameCarter-VickersAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number4Player nameStarfeltAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number3Player nameTaylorAverage rating
5.86
- Squad number33Player nameO'RileyAverage rating
5.69
- Squad number42Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
6.56
- Squad number14Player nameTurnbullAverage rating
6.09
- Squad number17Player nameJotaAverage rating
5.92
- Squad number8Player nameFuruhashiAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number38Player nameMaedaAverage rating
5.95
Heart of Midlothian
- Squad number1Player nameGordonAverage rating
8.10
- Squad number12Player nameAtkinsonAverage rating
6.81
- Squad number15Player nameMooreAverage rating
7.45
- Squad number3Player nameKingsleyAverage rating
7.72
- Squad number17Player nameCochraneAverage rating
7.67
- Squad number5Player nameHaringAverage rating
7.67
- Squad number21Player nameSibbickAverage rating
7.56
- Squad number30Player nameGinnellyAverage rating
7.61
- Squad number10Player nameBoyceAverage rating
7.72
- Squad number18Player nameMcKayAverage rating
8.22
- Squad number20Player nameSimmsAverage rating
7.83
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Jota (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian).
Offside, Celtic. Carl Starfelt tries a through ball, but Greg Taylor is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Celtic 0, Heart of Midlothian 1. Ellis Simms (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Liam Boyce.
Attempt blocked. Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Peter Haring.
Attempt blocked. Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Daizen Maeda (Celtic).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.