St Mirren 2-0 Dundee: Visitors on the bring of relegation after latest loss

By Andy CampbellBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Dundee players
Dundee earned promotion via last season's play-offs

Dundee are on the brink of relegation after a loss to St Mirren that ensures their own Scottish Premiership safety.

Mark McGhee's side are six points adrift at the foot of the table with two games to go - and seven goals worse off - after second-bottom St Johnstone drew at Livingston.

Alex Greive pounced on a Charlie Adam error to put St Mirren in front.

Ryan Sweeney and Jordan McGhee threatened an equaliser before Curtis Main doubled the home team's lead.

St Mirren climb above Aberdeen into ninth place and are eight points clear of St Johnstone.

McGhee's men started in a positive manner without being able to fashion a chance and were undone by Adam's unfathomable mistake.

The midfielder had the ball deep inside his own half on the left under no pressure and played it across the face of goal into the path of Greive, who gratefully collected it and scored.

The goal shifted the momentum to the hosts and Main's header was kept out only by a superb Harrison Sharp save before Greg Kiltie flashed a shot wide of the Dundee goal.

Conor McCarthy headed Scott Tanser's teasing delivery over moments later.

Dundee came out refreshed in the second half and Adam showed character by being involved in some of their best moments.

His free-kick was helped on by the head of Sweeney, bringing out the best in goalkeeper Jak Alnwick.

And an Adam corner prompted a scramble in the St Mirren box with Sweeney forcing the ball forward and McGhee turning it on to the post.

But, again, St Mirren scored against the run of play. Main peeled off on the left of the box, took down Marcus Fraser's cross and lashed a shot past Sharp. It was the striker's first goal since September.

With Glenn Middleton heading St Johnstone in front in Livingston, it looked as though Dundee's fate was sealed but Jack Fitzwater's leveller prevented confirmation of the Dark Blues' demotion.

Man of the match - Curtis Main

Curtis Main scores for St Mirren against Dundee
The forward did a good job occupying Dundee's defence and was rewarded with his goal

What did we learn?

St Mirren put themselves in a much stronger position with last week's win at St Johnstone and victory against Dundee gave them their first back-to-back wins since February.

Although not their most impressive campaign, the Paisley side have benefitted from a squad full of seasoned Premiership pros and Stephen Robinson has plenty to work with next term.

Dundee's last win of any kind is still James McPake's final match in charge - the Scottish Cup defeat of Peterhead on Valentine's Day.

They now are virtually certain to be relegated and McGhee is still without a victory a dozen matches into his tenure.

What did they say?

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "We did create chances. We probably should've scored more. A lot of good aspects. It bodes well going forward. They've bought into what we're doing. We're starting to see that improvement.

"There are 14 boys I have to pay credit to. They're playing through injury, through injections. If we can add to the pool that we've got then we'll have a high energy, pressing team that can play good football."

Dundee manager Mark McGhee: "Today was a step back. The first half was as bad as they've played in half a dozen games. We had loads of time to recover [from the first goal]. That's more disappointing than the fact that we lost that goal.

"As long as it's mathematically possible, we won't concede but I think it's nigh impossible. What we have to do is go into the last two games trying to keep our pride, trying to keep our fans understanding that we're still trying."

What's next?

Dundee host Hibernian on Tuesday evening (19:45 BST) and St Mirren's penultimate match of the season is at home to Livingston on Wednesday (19:45).

Player of the match

GreiveAlex Greive

with an average of 7.97

St Mirren

  1. Squad number21Player nameGreive
    Average rating

    7.97

  2. Squad number10Player nameMain
    Average rating

    7.67

  3. Squad number16Player nameErhahon
    Average rating

    7.54

  4. Squad number11Player nameKiltie
    Average rating

    7.54

  5. Squad number3Player nameTanser
    Average rating

    7.54

  6. Squad number13Player nameGogic
    Average rating

    7.36

  7. Squad number5Player nameMcCarthy
    Average rating

    7.34

  8. Squad number1Player nameAlnwick
    Average rating

    7.27

  9. Squad number12Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    7.27

  10. Squad number4Player nameShaughnessy
    Average rating

    7.27

  11. Squad number2Player nameTait
    Average rating

    7.17

  12. Squad number8Player nameFlynn
    Average rating

    7.00

  13. Squad number6Player namePower
    Average rating

    6.84

  14. Squad number9Player nameBrophy
    Average rating

    6.79

  15. Squad number22Player nameFraser
    Average rating

    6.70

Dundee

  1. Squad number30Player nameSharp
    Average rating

    5.10

  2. Squad number24Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    4.54

  3. Squad number5Player nameSweeney
    Average rating

    4.29

  4. Squad number77Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    4.14

  5. Squad number2Player nameKerr
    Average rating

    4.07

  6. Squad number6Player nameMcGhee
    Average rating

    3.97

  7. Squad number17Player nameMcCowan
    Average rating

    3.97

  8. Squad number3Player nameMarshall
    Average rating

    3.95

  9. Squad number20Player nameRudden
    Average rating

    3.84

  10. Squad number10Player nameMcGowan
    Average rating

    3.81

  11. Squad number9Player nameMullen
    Average rating

    3.65

  12. Squad number18Player nameMcMullan
    Average rating

    3.63

  13. Squad number26Player nameAdam
    Average rating

    3.42

  14. Squad number15Player nameMulligan
    Average rating

    3.33

  15. Squad number8Player nameByrne
    Average rating

    2.69

Line-ups

St Mirren

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Alnwick
  • 22Fraser
  • 4Shaughnessy
  • 5McCarthy
  • 2TaitBooked at 35mins
  • 13GogicBooked at 89mins
  • 16ErhahonBooked at 63minsSubstituted forPowerat 77'minutes
  • 3Tanser
  • 11KiltieBooked at 50minsSubstituted forFlynnat 82'minutes
  • 10MainSubstituted forBrophyat 90+3'minutes
  • 21GreiveSubstituted forHendersonat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Power
  • 8Flynn
  • 9Brophy
  • 12Henderson
  • 26Lyness
  • 46Gilmartin

Dundee

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30Sharp
  • 2Kerr
  • 6McGhee
  • 5SweeneyBooked at 68mins
  • 3Marshall
  • 10McGowanSubstituted forByrneat 66'minutes
  • 26AdamSubstituted forMulliganat 61'minutes
  • 17McCowanSubstituted forMcMullanat 61'minutes
  • 77McGinn
  • 20RuddenSubstituted forAndersonat 74'minutes
  • 9Mullen

Substitutes

  • 4Fontaine
  • 8Byrne
  • 12Chapman
  • 15Mulligan
  • 18McMullan
  • 19Robertson
  • 22Daley-Campbell
  • 24Anderson
  • 41Welsh
Referee:
David Dickinson
Attendance:
5,564

Match Stats

Home TeamSt MirrenAway TeamDundee
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home14
Away12
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home11
Away6
Fouls
Home17
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, St. Mirren 2, Dundee 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, St. Mirren 2, Dundee 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Eamonn Brophy replaces Curtis Main.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Jay Henderson replaces Alex Greive.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcus Fraser (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alan Power.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Joe Shaughnessy.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alex Greive (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a fast break.

  8. Post update

    Jordan McGhee (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Curtis Main (St. Mirren).

  10. Booking

    Alexandros Gogic (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Niall McGinn (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Max Anderson.

  12. Post update

    Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Richard Tait (St. Mirren).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Sweeney (Dundee) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Niall McGinn with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Alan Power.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Niall McGinn (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Mullen.

  17. Post update

    Shaun Byrne (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Alexandros Gogic (St. Mirren).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Ryan Flynn replaces Greg Kiltie.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Shaun Byrne (Dundee).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic36285385216489
2Rangers35248371294280
3Hearts361710952391361
4Dundee Utd351111133440-644
5Motherwell361110154054-1443
6Ross County361011154555-1041
7Livingston36129153945-645
8Hibernian361012143339-642
9St Mirren361012143351-1842
10Aberdeen361010164145-440
11St Johnstone36711182347-2432
12Dundee36511203061-3126
View full Scottish Premiership table

