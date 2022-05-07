Close menu
Scottish Premiership
LivingstonLivingston1St JohnstoneSt Johnstone1

Livingston 1-1 St Johnstone: Perth side face relegation play-off

By Thomas DuncanBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Glenn Middleton's 76th-minute strike looked to have spared St Johnstone from automatic relegation
Glenn Middleton's 76th-minute strike looked to have spared St Johnstone from automatic relegation

St Johnstone face playing the Scottish Premiership relegation play-off after being pegged back by Livingston.

St Mirren's win against Dundee means Callum Davidson's side are eight points adrift of 10th place with just two games left.

Glenn Middleton's strike looked to have prevented automatic relegation but Jack Fitzwater's late equaliser means it is still a possibility for St Johnstone.

They are six points clear of Dundee with a seven-goal advantage.

Callum Davidson's side - who won both domestic cups only a year ago - will at least face a two-leg play-off against Inverness Caledonian Thistle or Arbroath for Premiership survival.

While they will not relish that prospect, they hold a firm advantage over Dundee in the race to avoid bottom spot, to such an extent they could lose to Aberdeen and Hibernian and still finish 11th.

Their downfall all season has been a lack of firepower and, after Callum Hendry turned a fantastic chance over the bar after 30 seconds, they struggled to threaten the Livingston goal until Middleton's intervention.

The Scotland Under-21 international came off the bench to prod home James Brown's perfectly judged cross from the left to hand his team a boost, and at that stage send Dundee down.

But in the last minute Jason Holt's delivery caused chaos in the St Johnstone box as Zander Clark produced a great save to prevent a header flying in, before Fitzwater buried the rebound.

Even then, the visitors produced a flurry at the end and twice went close to a winner.

Hendry snuck in behind the Livingston defence but was denied when one-on-one with Ivan Konovalov and then the home goalkeeper saved Middleton's near-post shot at the death.

The draw consolidates Livingston's grip on seventh place and they created enough chances before their leveller to merit a point.

The best of them fell to Odin Bailey, but Zander Clark stood tall to stop the shot with his foot.

Man of the match - Glenn Middleton

St Johnstone's Glenn Middleton celebrates after making it 1-0 during a cinch Premiership match between Livingston and St Johnstone
Middleton made a terrific impact off the bench and improved St Johnstone's attacking threat

What did we learn?

The workrate and edge from St Johnstone was much better this week than against St Mirren last time, but ultimately it was that defeat at McDiarmid Park which realistically consigned them to the play-off berth.

Davidson conceded that before kick-off, but he will want to see more from his team in attack in the final two league games before the play-offs, particularly as a point would ensure they are not the victims of a possible - if unlikely - Dundee revival.

Hendry and Middleton were bright, but at the business end of the season they need to be clinical consistently given how few chances the team create.

Livingston boss David Martindale has recovered from illness and was back prowling the touchline and barking at his team in the first half, which he clearly wasn't happy with.

Their performances over the course of the campaign deserved a top-half berth, so seventh would be just rewards for their efforts.

It was not their best displaybut as usual they competed ferociously and arguably had the better chances.

What they said

Livingston manager David Martindale: "On the balance of play overall there wasn't a lot in the game. I think it had 0-0 written all over it and then St Johnstone scored and we managed to get back in the game. I think the fans were lucky to get two goals today."

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "It doesn't really change what our aim is. It was going to be a tall order to finish 10th from where we were. I'll take that performance from last week.

"We're still looking over our shoulder and have to put really good performances in against Aberdeen and Hibs. We want to make sure we can win them and get into the play-offs with a bit of confidence."

What's next?

Both sides are in action on Wednesday for the penultimate round of Premiership fixtures. St Johnstone host Aberdeen (19:45 BST) while Livingston are away to St Mirren.

Player of the match

BoyesMorgan Boyes

with an average of 8.44

Livingston

  1. Squad number15Player nameBoyes
    Average rating

    8.44

  2. Squad number18Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    8.44

  3. Squad number14Player nameBailey
    Average rating

    8.21

  4. Squad number24Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    8.21

  5. Squad number19Player nameNouble
    Average rating

    8.02

  6. Squad number8Player namePittman
    Average rating

    7.98

  7. Squad number23Player nameChukwuemeka
    Average rating

    7.94

  8. Squad number22Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    7.83

  9. Squad number5Player nameFitzwater
    Average rating

    7.55

  10. Squad number6Player nameObileye
    Average rating

    7.40

  11. Squad number17Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    7.13

  12. Squad number12Player nameSoto
    Average rating

    7.00

  13. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    6.77

  14. Squad number31Player nameKonovalov
    Average rating

    6.51

St Johnstone

  1. Squad number14Player nameMiddleton
    Average rating

    7.92

  2. Squad number1Player nameClark
    Average rating

    7.54

  3. Squad number2Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    7.46

  4. Squad number8Player nameDavidson
    Average rating

    7.40

  5. Squad number6Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    7.28

  6. Squad number19Player nameRooney
    Average rating

    7.21

  7. Squad number4Player nameMcCart
    Average rating

    7.16

  8. Squad number18Player nameMacPherson
    Average rating

    7.13

  9. Squad number7Player nameMay
    Average rating

    7.07

  10. Squad number22Player nameHendry
    Average rating

    7.06

  11. Squad number24Player nameBooth
    Average rating

    6.98

  12. Squad number5Player nameCleary
    Average rating

    6.95

  13. Squad number29Player nameHallberg
    Average rating

    6.65

Line-ups

Livingston

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Konovalov
  • 2Devlin
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 6Obileye
  • 15Boyes
  • 18Holt
  • 8Pittman
  • 24KellySubstituted forSotoat 80'minutes
  • 14BaileySubstituted forForrestat 64'minutes
  • 19Nouble
  • 22ShinnieBooked at 14minsSubstituted forChukwuemekaat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 10Sibbald
  • 11Montaño
  • 12Soto
  • 16Lewis
  • 17Forrest
  • 21McMillan
  • 23Chukwuemeka
  • 36Maley

St Johnstone

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Clark
  • 5Cleary
  • 6Gordon
  • 4McCart
  • 19Rooney
  • 8DavidsonBooked at 89mins
  • 29Hallberg
  • 24BoothSubstituted forBrownat 58'minutes
  • 18MacPherson
  • 7MaySubstituted forMiddletonat 69'minutes
  • 22HendryBooked at 38mins

Substitutes

  • 2Brown
  • 12Parish
  • 14Middleton
  • 16Mahon
  • 17Bair
  • 21Crawford
  • 23Çiftçi
  • 27Sang
  • 34Butterfield
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamSt Johnstone
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home11
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home16
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Livingston 1, St. Johnstone 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Livingston 1, St. Johnstone 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Ivan Konovalov.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Glenn Middleton (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Murray Davidson with a headed pass.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Hand ball by Glenn Middleton (St. Johnstone).

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Livingston 1, St. Johnstone 1. Jack Fitzwater (Livingston) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Pittman (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jason Holt with a cross.

  9. Booking

    Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone).

  11. Post update

    Joel Nouble (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Cameron MacPherson (St. Johnstone).

  13. Post update

    Jason Holt (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jason Holt (Livingston).

  16. Post update

    Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Joel Nouble (Livingston).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Sebastian Soto replaces Sean Kelly.

  19. Post update

    Jamie McCart (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Alan Forrest (Livingston).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic36285385216489
2Rangers35248371294280
3Hearts361710952391361
4Dundee Utd351111133440-644
5Motherwell361110154054-1443
6Ross County361011154555-1041
7Livingston36129153945-645
8Hibernian361012143339-642
9St Mirren361012143351-1842
10Aberdeen361010164145-440
11St Johnstone36711182347-2432
12Dundee36511203061-3126
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport