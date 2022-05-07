Match ends, Livingston 1, St. Johnstone 1.
St Johnstone face playing the Scottish Premiership relegation play-off after being pegged back by Livingston.
St Mirren's win against Dundee means Callum Davidson's side are eight points adrift of 10th place with just two games left.
Glenn Middleton's strike looked to have prevented automatic relegation but Jack Fitzwater's late equaliser means it is still a possibility for St Johnstone.
They are six points clear of Dundee with a seven-goal advantage.
Callum Davidson's side - who won both domestic cups only a year ago - will at least face a two-leg play-off against Inverness Caledonian Thistle or Arbroath for Premiership survival.
While they will not relish that prospect, they hold a firm advantage over Dundee in the race to avoid bottom spot, to such an extent they could lose to Aberdeen and Hibernian and still finish 11th.
Their downfall all season has been a lack of firepower and, after Callum Hendry turned a fantastic chance over the bar after 30 seconds, they struggled to threaten the Livingston goal until Middleton's intervention.
The Scotland Under-21 international came off the bench to prod home James Brown's perfectly judged cross from the left to hand his team a boost, and at that stage send Dundee down.
But in the last minute Jason Holt's delivery caused chaos in the St Johnstone box as Zander Clark produced a great save to prevent a header flying in, before Fitzwater buried the rebound.
Even then, the visitors produced a flurry at the end and twice went close to a winner.
Hendry snuck in behind the Livingston defence but was denied when one-on-one with Ivan Konovalov and then the home goalkeeper saved Middleton's near-post shot at the death.
The draw consolidates Livingston's grip on seventh place and they created enough chances before their leveller to merit a point.
The best of them fell to Odin Bailey, but Zander Clark stood tall to stop the shot with his foot.
Man of the match - Glenn Middleton
What did we learn?
The workrate and edge from St Johnstone was much better this week than against St Mirren last time, but ultimately it was that defeat at McDiarmid Park which realistically consigned them to the play-off berth.
Davidson conceded that before kick-off, but he will want to see more from his team in attack in the final two league games before the play-offs, particularly as a point would ensure they are not the victims of a possible - if unlikely - Dundee revival.
Hendry and Middleton were bright, but at the business end of the season they need to be clinical consistently given how few chances the team create.
Livingston boss David Martindale has recovered from illness and was back prowling the touchline and barking at his team in the first half, which he clearly wasn't happy with.
Their performances over the course of the campaign deserved a top-half berth, so seventh would be just rewards for their efforts.
It was not their best displaybut as usual they competed ferociously and arguably had the better chances.
What they said
Livingston manager David Martindale: "On the balance of play overall there wasn't a lot in the game. I think it had 0-0 written all over it and then St Johnstone scored and we managed to get back in the game. I think the fans were lucky to get two goals today."
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "It doesn't really change what our aim is. It was going to be a tall order to finish 10th from where we were. I'll take that performance from last week.
"We're still looking over our shoulder and have to put really good performances in against Aberdeen and Hibs. We want to make sure we can win them and get into the play-offs with a bit of confidence."
What's next?
Both sides are in action on Wednesday for the penultimate round of Premiership fixtures. St Johnstone host Aberdeen (19:45 BST) while Livingston are away to St Mirren.
Line-ups
Livingston
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Konovalov
- 2Devlin
- 5Fitzwater
- 6Obileye
- 15Boyes
- 18Holt
- 8Pittman
- 24KellySubstituted forSotoat 80'minutes
- 14BaileySubstituted forForrestat 64'minutes
- 19Nouble
- 22ShinnieBooked at 14minsSubstituted forChukwuemekaat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Longridge
- 10Sibbald
- 11Montaño
- 12Soto
- 16Lewis
- 17Forrest
- 21McMillan
- 23Chukwuemeka
- 36Maley
St Johnstone
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Clark
- 5Cleary
- 6Gordon
- 4McCart
- 19Rooney
- 8DavidsonBooked at 89mins
- 29Hallberg
- 24BoothSubstituted forBrownat 58'minutes
- 18MacPherson
- 7MaySubstituted forMiddletonat 69'minutes
- 22HendryBooked at 38mins
Substitutes
- 2Brown
- 12Parish
- 14Middleton
- 16Mahon
- 17Bair
- 21Crawford
- 23Çiftçi
- 27Sang
- 34Butterfield
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away17
