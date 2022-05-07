Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Glenn Middleton's 76th-minute strike looked to have spared St Johnstone from automatic relegation

St Johnstone face playing the Scottish Premiership relegation play-off after being pegged back by Livingston.

St Mirren's win against Dundee means Callum Davidson's side are eight points adrift of 10th place with just two games left.

Glenn Middleton's strike looked to have prevented automatic relegation but Jack Fitzwater's late equaliser means it is still a possibility for St Johnstone.

They are six points clear of Dundee with a seven-goal advantage.

Callum Davidson's side - who won both domestic cups only a year ago - will at least face a two-leg play-off against Inverness Caledonian Thistle or Arbroath for Premiership survival.

While they will not relish that prospect, they hold a firm advantage over Dundee in the race to avoid bottom spot, to such an extent they could lose to Aberdeen and Hibernian and still finish 11th.

Their downfall all season has been a lack of firepower and, after Callum Hendry turned a fantastic chance over the bar after 30 seconds, they struggled to threaten the Livingston goal until Middleton's intervention.

The Scotland Under-21 international came off the bench to prod home James Brown's perfectly judged cross from the left to hand his team a boost, and at that stage send Dundee down.

But in the last minute Jason Holt's delivery caused chaos in the St Johnstone box as Zander Clark produced a great save to prevent a header flying in, before Fitzwater buried the rebound.

Even then, the visitors produced a flurry at the end and twice went close to a winner.

Hendry snuck in behind the Livingston defence but was denied when one-on-one with Ivan Konovalov and then the home goalkeeper saved Middleton's near-post shot at the death.

The draw consolidates Livingston's grip on seventh place and they created enough chances before their leveller to merit a point.

The best of them fell to Odin Bailey, but Zander Clark stood tall to stop the shot with his foot.

Man of the match - Glenn Middleton

Middleton made a terrific impact off the bench and improved St Johnstone's attacking threat

What did we learn?

The workrate and edge from St Johnstone was much better this week than against St Mirren last time, but ultimately it was that defeat at McDiarmid Park which realistically consigned them to the play-off berth.

Davidson conceded that before kick-off, but he will want to see more from his team in attack in the final two league games before the play-offs, particularly as a point would ensure they are not the victims of a possible - if unlikely - Dundee revival.

Hendry and Middleton were bright, but at the business end of the season they need to be clinical consistently given how few chances the team create.

Livingston boss David Martindale has recovered from illness and was back prowling the touchline and barking at his team in the first half, which he clearly wasn't happy with.

Their performances over the course of the campaign deserved a top-half berth, so seventh would be just rewards for their efforts.

It was not their best displaybut as usual they competed ferociously and arguably had the better chances.

What they said

Livingston manager David Martindale: "On the balance of play overall there wasn't a lot in the game. I think it had 0-0 written all over it and then St Johnstone scored and we managed to get back in the game. I think the fans were lucky to get two goals today."

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "It doesn't really change what our aim is. It was going to be a tall order to finish 10th from where we were. I'll take that performance from last week.

"We're still looking over our shoulder and have to put really good performances in against Aberdeen and Hibs. We want to make sure we can win them and get into the play-offs with a bit of confidence."

What's next?

Both sides are in action on Wednesday for the penultimate round of Premiership fixtures. St Johnstone host Aberdeen (19:45 BST) while Livingston are away to St Mirren.

Player of the match Boyes Morgan Boyes with an average of 8.44 Livingston Livingston Livingston

St Johnstone St Johnstone St Johnstone Livingston Avg Squad number 15 Player name Boyes Average rating 8.44 Squad number 18 Player name Holt Average rating 8.44 Squad number 14 Player name Bailey Average rating 8.21 Squad number 24 Player name Kelly Average rating 8.21 Squad number 19 Player name Nouble Average rating 8.02 Squad number 8 Player name Pittman Average rating 7.98 Squad number 23 Player name Chukwuemeka Average rating 7.94 Squad number 22 Player name Shinnie Average rating 7.83 Squad number 5 Player name Fitzwater Average rating 7.55 Squad number 6 Player name Obileye Average rating 7.40 Squad number 17 Player name Forrest Average rating 7.13 Squad number 12 Player name Soto Average rating 7.00 Squad number 2 Player name Devlin Average rating 6.77 Squad number 31 Player name Konovalov Average rating 6.51 St Johnstone Avg Squad number 14 Player name Middleton Average rating 7.92 Squad number 1 Player name Clark Average rating 7.54 Squad number 2 Player name Brown Average rating 7.46 Squad number 8 Player name Davidson Average rating 7.40 Squad number 6 Player name Gordon Average rating 7.28 Squad number 19 Player name Rooney Average rating 7.21 Squad number 4 Player name McCart Average rating 7.16 Squad number 18 Player name MacPherson Average rating 7.13 Squad number 7 Player name May Average rating 7.07 Squad number 22 Player name Hendry Average rating 7.06 Squad number 24 Player name Booth Average rating 6.98 Squad number 5 Player name Cleary Average rating 6.95 Squad number 29 Player name Hallberg Average rating 6.65