Scottish Premiership
LivingstonLivingston15:00St JohnstoneSt Johnstone
Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena

Livingston v St Johnstone

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic36285385216489
2Rangers35248371294280
3Hearts361710952391361
4Dundee Utd351111133440-644
5Ross County351011144554-941
6Motherwell351010153954-1540
7Livingston35128153844-644
8Hibernian351011143238-641
9Aberdeen35109164044-439
10St Mirren35912143151-2039
11St Johnstone35710182246-2431
12Dundee35511193059-2926
View full Scottish Premiership table

