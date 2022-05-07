Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Kevin van Veen slots home his winning spot-kick

Motherwell took a notable step towards securing European football as they edged out Ross County for just a second Scottish Premiership win of 2022.

Kevin van Veen's second-half penalty was enough to secure all three points for the visitors as they leapfrogged County into fifth place.

Graham Alexander's side now lead County by two points with two games left.

The victory was only Motherwell's second in 16 league games, with County now winless in three since the split.

The home side started the match looking the more determined to make the stride towards European football. Regan Charles-Cook had a shot blocked, Jake Vokins tested Liam Kelly from 20 yards, and David Cancola sent an effort from the edge of the box just over the bar.

Motherwell grew into the game but both teams struggled to create clear-cut opportunities.

The visitors' best first-half opening came when Joe Efford's shot on target was clawed wide and, from the resulting corner, Connor Shields sent a close-range header too high.

Cancola went close again for County after the interval as his curling effort zipped the wrong side of the post, following impressive link-up play down the left flank.

Kelly pulled off a tremendous save to keep the score level after Keith Watson cut back to Blair Spittal, whose venomous strike was well saved.

And Motherwell capitalised with the game's defining moment. Alex Iacovitti was penalised for his challenge in the box on Van Veen, who coolly sent goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw the wrong way from the spot.

Man of the match - Stephen O'Donnell

The Scotland cap was excellent in his first game back after missing the previous three. He rallied Motherwell as the pressure mounted on them and saw the game out with great defensive composure

What did we learn?

This was Motherwell's first clean sheet in 14 league matches, and their first win in 16, suggesting they are finding their form at the perfect moment to capture European football next season.

Liam Kelly is always a crucial player for Motherwell but his glut of second-half saves provided the platform for a much-needed victory.

The league's top scorer, Charles-Cook, was kept quiet all afternoon and hasn't found the back of the net for eight games, just as his side could do with his clinical touch in front of goal.

County as a whole lacked composure in the final third as their European hopes suffered a major blow.

What's next?

Ross County visit Rangers on Wednesday (19:45 BST) while Motherwell host Hearts at the same time.

