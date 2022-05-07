Close menu
Scottish Premiership
Ross CountyRoss County0MotherwellMotherwell1

Ross County 0-1 Motherwell: Visitors make huge step towards Europe

By Jack HerrallBBC Sport Scotland

Kevin van Veen slots home his winning spot-kick
Motherwell took a notable step towards securing European football as they edged out Ross County for just a second Scottish Premiership win of 2022.

Kevin van Veen's second-half penalty was enough to secure all three points for the visitors as they leapfrogged County into fifth place.

Graham Alexander's side now lead County by two points with two games left.

The victory was only Motherwell's second in 16 league games, with County now winless in three since the split.

The home side started the match looking the more determined to make the stride towards European football. Regan Charles-Cook had a shot blocked, Jake Vokins tested Liam Kelly from 20 yards, and David Cancola sent an effort from the edge of the box just over the bar.

Motherwell grew into the game but both teams struggled to create clear-cut opportunities.

The visitors' best first-half opening came when Joe Efford's shot on target was clawed wide and, from the resulting corner, Connor Shields sent a close-range header too high.

Cancola went close again for County after the interval as his curling effort zipped the wrong side of the post, following impressive link-up play down the left flank.

Kelly pulled off a tremendous save to keep the score level after Keith Watson cut back to Blair Spittal, whose venomous strike was well saved.

And Motherwell capitalised with the game's defining moment. Alex Iacovitti was penalised for his challenge in the box on Van Veen, who coolly sent goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw the wrong way from the spot.

Man of the match - Stephen O'Donnell

The Scotland cap was excellent in his first game back after missing the previous three. He rallied Motherwell as the pressure mounted on them and saw the game out with great defensive composure
What did we learn?

This was Motherwell's first clean sheet in 14 league matches, and their first win in 16, suggesting they are finding their form at the perfect moment to capture European football next season.

Liam Kelly is always a crucial player for Motherwell but his glut of second-half saves provided the platform for a much-needed victory.

The league's top scorer, Charles-Cook, was kept quiet all afternoon and hasn't found the back of the net for eight games, just as his side could do with his clinical touch in front of goal.

County as a whole lacked composure in the final third as their European hopes suffered a major blow.

What's next?

Ross County visit Rangers on Wednesday (19:45 BST) while Motherwell host Hearts at the same time.

More to follow.

Player of the match

GossSean Goss

with an average of 7.75

Ross County

  1. Squad number7Player nameSpittal
    Average rating

    6.19

  2. Squad number17Player nameCharles-Cook
    Average rating

    6.00

  3. Squad number1Player nameLaidlaw
    Average rating

    5.93

  4. Squad number22Player nameTillson
    Average rating

    5.65

  5. Squad number23Player nameHungbo
    Average rating

    5.63

  6. Squad number2Player nameRandall
    Average rating

    5.61

  7. Squad number3Player nameVokins
    Average rating

    5.60

  8. Squad number4Player nameCancola
    Average rating

    5.44

  9. Squad number8Player nameCallachan
    Average rating

    5.40

  10. Squad number16Player nameIacovitti
    Average rating

    5.38

  11. Squad number5Player nameBaldwin
    Average rating

    5.30

  12. Squad number26Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    5.02

  13. Squad number30Player nameWright
    Average rating

    4.90

  14. Squad number15Player nameWatson
    Average rating

    4.45

  15. Squad number10Player nameSamuel
    Average rating

    3.95

Motherwell

  1. Squad number27Player nameGoss
    Average rating

    7.75

  2. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    5.22

  3. Squad number9Player namevan Veen
    Average rating

    4.66

  4. Squad number2Player nameO'Donnell
    Average rating

    4.46

  5. Squad number22Player nameDonnelly
    Average rating

    4.31

  6. Squad number4Player nameLamie
    Average rating

    4.19

  7. Squad number8Player nameO'Hara
    Average rating

    4.12

  8. Squad number14Player nameOjala
    Average rating

    4.10

  9. Squad number3Player nameCarroll
    Average rating

    4.05

  10. Squad number26Player nameTierney
    Average rating

    4.04

  11. Squad number29Player nameShields
    Average rating

    3.95

  12. Squad number20Player nameEfford
    Average rating

    3.91

  13. Squad number16Player nameSlattery
    Average rating

    3.91

  14. Squad number18Player nameCornelius
    Average rating

    3.34

  15. Squad number11Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    3.03

Line-ups

Ross County

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 2RandallSubstituted forWatsonat 55'minutes
  • 5Baldwin
  • 16IacovittiBooked at 90mins
  • 3VokinsSubstituted forWrightat 85'minutes
  • 4CancolaSubstituted forSamuelat 76'minutes
  • 22TillsonBooked at 42minsSubstituted forHungboat 45'minutes
  • 7Spittal
  • 8Callachan
  • 17Charles-Cook
  • 26White

Substitutes

  • 10Samuel
  • 11Sims
  • 15Watson
  • 18Burroughs
  • 20Drysdale
  • 21Munro
  • 23Hungbo
  • 24Paton
  • 30Wright

Motherwell

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Kelly
  • 22Donnelly
  • 14OjalaBooked at 14minsSubstituted forvan Veenat 64'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 4Lamie
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 8O'Hara
  • 27GossBooked at 74mins
  • 3Carroll
  • 29ShieldsSubstituted forCorneliusat 84'minutes
  • 26TierneySubstituted forShawat 72'minutes
  • 20EffordSubstituted forSlatteryat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9van Veen
  • 11Shaw
  • 16Slattery
  • 18Cornelius
  • 30Campbell
  • 41Connolly
  • 45Mahon
Referee:
David Munro
Attendance:
3,067

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home15
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home13
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Ross County 0, Motherwell 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Ross County 0, Motherwell 1.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Motherwell. Jake Carroll tries a through ball, but Kevin van Veen is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jack Baldwin (Ross County).

  5. Post update

    Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Booking

    Alex Iacovitti (Ross County) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jack Baldwin (Ross County).

  8. Post update

    Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Liam Kelly.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jack Baldwin (Ross County) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joseph Hungbo with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Sean Goss.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jordan White (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Baldwin with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ross Callachan (Ross County).

  14. Post update

    Sean Goss (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Matthew Wright replaces Jake Vokins.

  16. Booking

    Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Post update

    Alex Iacovitti (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Kevin van Veen (Motherwell).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Dean Cornelius replaces Connor Shields.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ross Callachan (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic36285385216489
2Rangers35248371294280
3Hearts361710952391361
4Dundee Utd351111133440-644
5Motherwell361110154054-1443
6Ross County361011154555-1041
7Livingston36129153945-645
8Hibernian361012143339-642
9St Mirren361012143351-1842
10Aberdeen361010164145-440
11St Johnstone36711182347-2432
12Dundee36511203061-3126
View full Scottish Premiership table

