Match ends, Ross County 0, Motherwell 1.
Motherwell took a notable step towards securing European football as they edged out Ross County for just a second Scottish Premiership win of 2022.
Kevin van Veen's second-half penalty was enough to secure all three points for the visitors as they leapfrogged County into fifth place.
Graham Alexander's side now lead County by two points with two games left.
The victory was only Motherwell's second in 16 league games, with County now winless in three since the split.
The home side started the match looking the more determined to make the stride towards European football. Regan Charles-Cook had a shot blocked, Jake Vokins tested Liam Kelly from 20 yards, and David Cancola sent an effort from the edge of the box just over the bar.
Motherwell grew into the game but both teams struggled to create clear-cut opportunities.
The visitors' best first-half opening came when Joe Efford's shot on target was clawed wide and, from the resulting corner, Connor Shields sent a close-range header too high.
Cancola went close again for County after the interval as his curling effort zipped the wrong side of the post, following impressive link-up play down the left flank.
Kelly pulled off a tremendous save to keep the score level after Keith Watson cut back to Blair Spittal, whose venomous strike was well saved.
And Motherwell capitalised with the game's defining moment. Alex Iacovitti was penalised for his challenge in the box on Van Veen, who coolly sent goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw the wrong way from the spot.
Man of the match - Stephen O'Donnell
What did we learn?
This was Motherwell's first clean sheet in 14 league matches, and their first win in 16, suggesting they are finding their form at the perfect moment to capture European football next season.
Liam Kelly is always a crucial player for Motherwell but his glut of second-half saves provided the platform for a much-needed victory.
The league's top scorer, Charles-Cook, was kept quiet all afternoon and hasn't found the back of the net for eight games, just as his side could do with his clinical touch in front of goal.
County as a whole lacked composure in the final third as their European hopes suffered a major blow.
What's next?
Ross County visit Rangers on Wednesday (19:45 BST) while Motherwell host Hearts at the same time.
Player of the match
GossSean Goss
Ross County
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameSpittalAverage rating
6.19
- Squad number17Player nameCharles-CookAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number1Player nameLaidlawAverage rating
5.93
- Squad number22Player nameTillsonAverage rating
5.65
- Squad number23Player nameHungboAverage rating
5.63
- Squad number2Player nameRandallAverage rating
5.61
- Squad number3Player nameVokinsAverage rating
5.60
- Squad number4Player nameCancolaAverage rating
5.44
- Squad number8Player nameCallachanAverage rating
5.40
- Squad number16Player nameIacovittiAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number5Player nameBaldwinAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number26Player nameWhiteAverage rating
5.02
- Squad number30Player nameWrightAverage rating
4.90
- Squad number15Player nameWatsonAverage rating
4.45
- Squad number10Player nameSamuelAverage rating
3.95
Motherwell
Avg
- Squad number27Player nameGossAverage rating
7.75
- Squad number1Player nameKellyAverage rating
5.22
- Squad number9Player namevan VeenAverage rating
4.66
- Squad number2Player nameO'DonnellAverage rating
4.46
- Squad number22Player nameDonnellyAverage rating
4.31
- Squad number4Player nameLamieAverage rating
4.19
- Squad number8Player nameO'HaraAverage rating
4.12
- Squad number14Player nameOjalaAverage rating
4.10
- Squad number3Player nameCarrollAverage rating
4.05
- Squad number26Player nameTierneyAverage rating
4.04
- Squad number29Player nameShieldsAverage rating
3.95
- Squad number20Player nameEffordAverage rating
3.91
- Squad number16Player nameSlatteryAverage rating
3.91
- Squad number18Player nameCorneliusAverage rating
3.34
- Squad number11Player nameShawAverage rating
3.03
Line-ups
Ross County
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Laidlaw
- 2RandallSubstituted forWatsonat 55'minutes
- 5Baldwin
- 16IacovittiBooked at 90mins
- 3VokinsSubstituted forWrightat 85'minutes
- 4CancolaSubstituted forSamuelat 76'minutes
- 22TillsonBooked at 42minsSubstituted forHungboat 45'minutes
- 7Spittal
- 8Callachan
- 17Charles-Cook
- 26White
Substitutes
- 10Samuel
- 11Sims
- 15Watson
- 18Burroughs
- 20Drysdale
- 21Munro
- 23Hungbo
- 24Paton
- 30Wright
Motherwell
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Kelly
- 22Donnelly
- 14OjalaBooked at 14minsSubstituted forvan Veenat 64'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 4Lamie
- 2O'Donnell
- 8O'Hara
- 27GossBooked at 74mins
- 3Carroll
- 29ShieldsSubstituted forCorneliusat 84'minutes
- 26TierneySubstituted forShawat 72'minutes
- 20EffordSubstituted forSlatteryat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 9van Veen
- 11Shaw
- 16Slattery
- 18Cornelius
- 30Campbell
- 41Connolly
- 45Mahon
- Referee:
- David Munro
- Attendance:
- 3,067
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home13
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ross County 0, Motherwell 1.
Post update
Offside, Motherwell. Jake Carroll tries a through ball, but Kevin van Veen is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Jack Baldwin (Ross County).
Post update
Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Alex Iacovitti (Ross County) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Jack Baldwin (Ross County).
Post update
Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Liam Kelly.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jack Baldwin (Ross County) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joseph Hungbo with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Sean Goss.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jordan White (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Baldwin with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Ross Callachan (Ross County).
Post update
Sean Goss (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Matthew Wright replaces Jake Vokins.
Booking
Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Alex Iacovitti (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kevin van Veen (Motherwell).
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Dean Cornelius replaces Connor Shields.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ross Callachan (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.