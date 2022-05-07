Close menu
League Two
HarrogateHarrogate Town15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
Venue: EnviroVent Stadium, England

Harrogate Town v Sutton United

Line-ups

Harrogate

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Cracknell
  • 7Thomson
  • 23McArdle
  • 14Sheron
  • 6Burrell
  • 17Kerry
  • 19Austerfield
  • 16Pattison
  • 18Muldoon
  • 29Armstrong
  • 21Diamond

Substitutes

  • 8Kavanagh
  • 9Beck
  • 10Martin
  • 20Legge
  • 30Power
  • 34Giles

Sutton United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Bouzanis
  • 22Kizzi
  • 6John
  • 5Goodliffe
  • 24Milsom
  • 7Ajiboye
  • 15Eastmond
  • 29Smith
  • 11Randall-Hurren
  • 16Olaofe
  • 9Bugiel

Substitutes

  • 2Barden
  • 4Rowe
  • 10Beautyman
  • 12Nelson
  • 20Boldewijn
  • 25Wilson
  • 26Bennett
Referee:
Oliver Langford

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Exeter452315765402584
2Forest Green452314873423183
3Northampton4522111257372077
4Bristol Rovers4522111264491577
5Mansfield4522101365501576
6Port Vale4521121266462075
7Swindon4521111374542074
8Sutton United4521101467531473
9Tranmere4520121352401272
10Salford4519131358421670
11Newport4519121467561169
12Crawley45179195363-1060
13Leyton Orient4514161562461658
14Bradford451316165155-455
15Walsall451412194757-1054
16Hartlepool451412194462-1854
17Harrogate451411206473-953
18Carlisle451411203960-2153
19Colchester451313194660-1452
20Rochdale451117174959-1050
21Barrow451014214354-1144
22Stevenage451014214166-2544
23Oldham45910264372-2937
24Scunthorpe45414272983-5426
