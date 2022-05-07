Harrogate Town v Sutton United

HarrogateHarrogate Town15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
Line-ups
Harrogate
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Cracknell
- 7Thomson
- 23McArdle
- 14Sheron
- 6Burrell
- 17Kerry
- 19Austerfield
- 16Pattison
- 18Muldoon
- 29Armstrong
- 21Diamond
Substitutes
- 8Kavanagh
- 9Beck
- 10Martin
- 20Legge
- 30Power
- 34Giles
Sutton United
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Bouzanis
- 22Kizzi
- 6John
- 5Goodliffe
- 24Milsom
- 7Ajiboye
- 15Eastmond
- 29Smith
- 11Randall-Hurren
- 16Olaofe
- 9Bugiel
Substitutes
- 2Barden
- 4Rowe
- 10Beautyman
- 12Nelson
- 20Boldewijn
- 25Wilson
- 26Bennett
- Referee:
- Oliver Langford
Match report to follow.