Bristol RoversBristol Rovers7ScunthorpeScunthorpe United0

Bristol Rovers 7-0 Scunthorpe United: Joey Barton's side promoted after seven-goal win

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Aaron Collins celebrates his second goal
Aaron Collins' first goal started an extraordinary second half for Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers produced a stunning second-half display to thrash Scunthorpe and snatch automatic promotion from League Two on goals scored after a dramatic final afternoon.

The Pirates started the day needing to better the result of third-placed Northampton or win by five goals more than their rivals.

With Northampton winning 3-1 at Barrow, Elliot Anderson made it 7-0 with five minutes remaining to help Rovers move into the top three for the first time all season.

Aaron Collins and Anthony Evans scored twice after the break along with Anderson, with Connor Taylor and an Oliver Lobley own goal in the first half completing the rout as Joey Barton's side drew level on goal difference with the Cobblers and went up courtesy of scoring more goals.

Barton pleaded with fans to clear the pitch after Anderson's winner sparked a pitch invasion that suspended the match for almost 20 minutes.

They eventually played out the final five minutes and added time without incident to secure an immediate - and spectacular - return to League One after last season's relegation.

The Pirates looked set to be heading for a play-off place at half-time despite leading 2-0 through Lobley's own goal and Taylor's header as Northampton led 3-1.

But the hosts had not given up and went further in front when Collins smashed in his 17th goal of the season as Elliot Anderson completed a hat-trick of assists.

Evans thumped in a fourth on the hour then hit a superb 25-yard free-kick with 14 minutes left to make it 5-0.

When Collins converted Harry Anderson's cut-back with 12 minutes left, Rovers were incredibly just one goal away from wiping out Northampton's goal-difference advantage.

And with five minutes left, Evans' cross was deflected to Anderson to head in and spark euphoria at the Memorial Ground.

How Rovers turned their season around

In September, Rovers were languishing near the bottom of the table, with two wins and five losses from their first eight matches, leaving them hovering above the relegation zone in 22nd place.

The team had claimed only six wins in total since Barton was appointed in February 2021 and had yet to record an away win during his tenure.

After a dismal season that saw Rovers relegated last year to League Two after five seasons in the division above, Barton overhauled the team in the summer with 21 players shown the door and 17 brought in.

With so much upheaval in the squad, Barton called for fans to be patient as results did not go their way, with a rash of injuries during the first few months not helping the cause.

Rovers sat 16th as the year drew to a close but were transformed in 2022, winning 15 and losing three of their last 24 matches, with 12 clean sheets.

But as players began to find their form, Rovers' results dramatically picked up.

Striker Aaron Collins did not find the back of the net until 24 November, but ended the season with 17 goals to finish as top scorer.

Anthony Evans, another new arrival last summer, has similarly been a key playmaker, with 10 league goals and 13 assists in his best campaign to date.

Teenager Elliot Anderson, who signed in January on loan from Newcastle, has stood out, starting all but one fixture since and scoring eight goals.

Anderson's winner against Colchester United in mid-March saw the team lifted into the play-off places for the first time in the season.

A few short weeks later and they have gone one better, jumping above Northampton Town to secure a return straight back to League One.

Line-ups

Bristol Rovers

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Belshaw
  • 19Anderson
  • 17Taylor
  • 2Connolly
  • 20ClarkeSubstituted forNicholsonat 71'minutes
  • 26Whelan
  • 7ThomasSubstituted forGrantat 90+15'minutes
  • 21EvansSubstituted forClarkeat 90+19'minutes
  • 6Finley
  • 12Anderson
  • 10Collins

Substitutes

  • 4Grant
  • 9Clarke
  • 11Nicholson
  • 22Saunders
  • 32Jaakkola
  • 33Rodman
  • 38Loft

Scunthorpe

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 34Foster
  • 41Matheson
  • 4DelaneyBooked at 45mins
  • 39Young
  • 35LobleySubstituted forO'Malleyat 27'minutes
  • 12Rowe
  • 22ShrimptonBooked at 51minsSubstituted forGrantat 71'minutes
  • 20Wilson
  • 36Moore-BillamSubstituted forFeeneyat 53'minutes
  • 8BeestinBooked at 69mins
  • 9NuttallBooked at 71mins

Substitutes

  • 1Watson
  • 3O'Malley
  • 17Bunn
  • 24Feeney
  • 40Sellars-Fleming
  • 42Grant
  • 44Cribb
Referee:
Charles Breakspear

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol RoversAway TeamScunthorpe
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home34
Away5
Shots on Target
Home14
Away1
Corners
Home19
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away17

Comments

Join the conversation

183 comments

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 17:23

    Bloody well done from a City fan. incredible performance and a well deserved promotion .. as much as it galls me to say it. Any team from Bristol is great for the city

    • Reply posted by Rusty, today at 18:06

      Rusty replied:
      Cheers

  • Comment posted by whyisstephmcgovernstaringatme, today at 17:26

    Never thought i would see the day where Joey Barton was the one calling for calm.

    • Reply posted by rico the third, today at 18:38

      rico the third replied:
      He talks a good game at least.

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 17:24

    Just wow Rovers. What a day to produce a result like that. Congratulations on the promotion

  • Comment posted by Panic on the Streets of London, today at 17:30

    Good for football in the West Country, Forest Green, Exeter City & Bristol Rovers up👍

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 18:40

      margaret replied:
      Very suspicious, with the floodgates literally opening, 🤔 extremely dodgy circumstances concerning the outcome of this game.

  • Comment posted by A House Cat Named Gem, today at 17:47

    Not a fan of Rovers or Northampton. However, can only suggest that the next time Northampton ever play Scunthorpe the Cobblers will be giving it absolute commitment from start to finish.

    Dare I suggest this was even less Scunthorpe's finest hour than getting relegated was? I know I will get down-voted for saying this, but these sort of things sometimes need to be said.

    • Reply posted by NickNUFC, today at 18:01

      NickNUFC replied:
      Completely agree, Northampton should feel a bit aggrieved really. Barrow put up much more of an effort than Scunthorpe.

  • Comment posted by DJWFC, today at 17:27

    Fitting that young Anderson got the goal needed

    • Reply posted by Craig, today at 17:30

      Craig replied:
      Wonder if Newcastle would just let us keep him, or if they wouldn't notice if we just didn't send him back!!

  • Comment posted by ajrf01, today at 17:24

    That must have been insane if you were a rovers fan at the game! That will live with them forever. Well done

    • Reply posted by extralargeman, today at 18:17

      extralargeman replied:
      Should have seen Cobbler’s fans at Holker street! Biggest cheer of the day was when rovers 7th went in and Barrow crowd started chanting Bristol!

  • Comment posted by Panic on the Streets of London, today at 17:24

    I think Joey Barton deserves an apology from a lot of fans, since February they've been on fire!!

    • Reply posted by KRANACHH, today at 18:27

      KRANACHH replied:
      As one lady close to the club commented “it’s been a bruising few months and I’m personally very relieved they got over the line this afternoon”

  • Comment posted by Loadsamoney, today at 17:49

    Swindon fan here… well done the Gas… great result today to cap off a great run since Christmas.
    Hope to see you again next season… nothing like a West Country derby 👍

    • Reply posted by Rusty, today at 18:08

      Rusty replied:
      Thanks mate, appreciated

  • Comment posted by ham tylers special ammo, today at 17:27

    How fast did the ref run off that pitch at full time? 🤣🤣🤣

    Well done Rovers
    Wolves fan.

    • Reply posted by Rusty, today at 18:07

      Rusty replied:
      My Mrs is from Wolves. She didn't care before but even she's interested now 😉

  • Comment posted by ESCO, today at 17:27

    It doesn't matter what level you play at ; to know you need to go out and win by seven is incredibly tough. Great mental strength, great commitment . Marvelous.

    • Reply posted by ONWARDS UPWARDS, today at 17:31

      ONWARDS UPWARDS replied:
      They needed to win by 5 not 7, but going by the reports if they needed 12 they would of got that as well.

  • Comment posted by Kev, today at 17:26

    Who needs Roy of The Rovers when there is Bristol Rovers Well Done and when celebrating tonight, only one pint ( per goal)

  • Comment posted by Red Fred, today at 17:49

    I know a Cobblers fan who is gutted with this scoreline and he’s confirmed it.
    Scunny played a team of kids.!

    • Reply posted by Maisie, today at 18:36

      Maisie replied:
      Yes, we did play a team of kids, thanks to our chairman who has trashed Scunthorpe United in the last two years. His youth policy has been a disaster, with heavy defeats all season. What can he expect from a team with a schoolboy about to take his GCSEs and most of the rest teenagers ?

  • Comment posted by Bill Carson, today at 17:40

    I used to watch Elliot Anderson play for the NUFC under 23's, pleased he's doing well for Rovers :)

  • Comment posted by OzBrizRoar, today at 17:50

    Up The Gas! Speechless! Get in! It’s goodnight from me and it's goodnight Irene! Gas in Oz.

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 17:32

    Great to see Joey Barton achieving this. Well done Bristol Rovers from a Burnley fan

  • Comment posted by The Bus, today at 17:31

    Remember when Joey Barton was appointed?? All sorts of disapproving comments on here, well done Joey made them eat their words.Good luck for next season from the Toon

    • Reply posted by robbo, today at 18:34

      robbo replied:
      I do remember.I couldn't understand how Joey was still allowed in our great game after his behaviour over the years.But then I remembered we are having our great world Cup in Qatar and our sport is run by fools.

  • Comment posted by CoffeeFueledCurmudgeon, today at 17:56

    HYS going to be full of Northampton fans (or Bristol City trolls) complaining about something that Bristol Rovers aren't accountable for. You can only beat what's put in front of you and Scunthorpe are free to use the full extent of their squad.
    All this 'betting investigation' narrative peddling is just the online manifestation of a tantrum.

  • Comment posted by some girls are bigger than other girls mothers, today at 17:27

    Well done the Gas, well done Joey Barton

  • Comment posted by FMAC1, today at 17:23

    Well deserved. Well played the gas

    • Reply posted by Redoaldo, today at 17:26

      Redoaldo replied:
      Eclipses this week's drama at the Bernabeu. Well done Gas from MUFC fan

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green462315875443184
2Exeter462315865412484
3Bristol Rovers4623111271492280
4Northampton4623111260382280
5Port Vale4622121267462178
6Swindon4622111377542377
7Mansfield4622111367521577
8Sutton United4622101469531676
9Tranmere4621121353401375
10Salford4619131460461470
11Newport461912156758969
12Crawley461710195666-1061
13Leyton Orient4614161662471558
14Bradford461416165355-258
15Colchester461413194860-1255
16Walsall461412204760-1354
17Hartlepool461412204464-2054
18Rochdale461217175159-853
19Harrogate461411216475-1153
20Carlisle461411213962-2353
21Stevenage461114214568-2347
22Barrow461014224457-1344
23Oldham46911264675-2938
24Scunthorpe46414282990-6126
View full League Two table

