Aaron Collins' first goal started an extraordinary second half for Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers produced a stunning second-half display to thrash Scunthorpe and snatch automatic promotion from League Two on goals scored after a dramatic final afternoon.

The Pirates started the day needing to better the result of third-placed Northampton or win by five goals more than their rivals.

With Northampton winning 3-1 at Barrow, Elliot Anderson made it 7-0 with five minutes remaining to help Rovers move into the top three for the first time all season.

Aaron Collins and Anthony Evans scored twice after the break along with Anderson, with Connor Taylor and an Oliver Lobley own goal in the first half completing the rout as Joey Barton's side drew level on goal difference with the Cobblers and went up courtesy of scoring more goals.

Barton pleaded with fans to clear the pitch after Anderson's winner sparked a pitch invasion that suspended the match for almost 20 minutes.

They eventually played out the final five minutes and added time without incident to secure an immediate - and spectacular - return to League One after last season's relegation.

The Pirates looked set to be heading for a play-off place at half-time despite leading 2-0 through Lobley's own goal and Taylor's header as Northampton led 3-1.

But the hosts had not given up and went further in front when Collins smashed in his 17th goal of the season as Elliot Anderson completed a hat-trick of assists.

Evans thumped in a fourth on the hour then hit a superb 25-yard free-kick with 14 minutes left to make it 5-0.

When Collins converted Harry Anderson's cut-back with 12 minutes left, Rovers were incredibly just one goal away from wiping out Northampton's goal-difference advantage.

And with five minutes left, Evans' cross was deflected to Anderson to head in and spark euphoria at the Memorial Ground.

How Rovers turned their season around

In September, Rovers were languishing near the bottom of the table, with two wins and five losses from their first eight matches, leaving them hovering above the relegation zone in 22nd place.

The team had claimed only six wins in total since Barton was appointed in February 2021 and had yet to record an away win during his tenure.

After a dismal season that saw Rovers relegated last year to League Two after five seasons in the division above, Barton overhauled the team in the summer with 21 players shown the door and 17 brought in.

With so much upheaval in the squad, Barton called for fans to be patient as results did not go their way, with a rash of injuries during the first few months not helping the cause.

Rovers sat 16th as the year drew to a close but were transformed in 2022, winning 15 and losing three of their last 24 matches, with 12 clean sheets.

But as players began to find their form, Rovers' results dramatically picked up.

Striker Aaron Collins did not find the back of the net until 24 November, but ended the season with 17 goals to finish as top scorer.

Anthony Evans, another new arrival last summer, has similarly been a key playmaker, with 10 league goals and 13 assists in his best campaign to date.

Teenager Elliot Anderson, who signed in January on loan from Newcastle, has stood out, starting all but one fixture since and scoring eight goals.

Anderson's winner against Colchester United in mid-March saw the team lifted into the play-off places for the first time in the season.

A few short weeks later and they have gone one better, jumping above Northampton Town to secure a return straight back to League One.