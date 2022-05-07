Close menu
League Two
HartlepoolHartlepool United15:00ColchesterColchester United
Venue: The Suit Direct Stadium, England

Hartlepool United v Colchester United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Hartlepool

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Killip
  • 15Hull
  • 4Liddle
  • 5Odusina
  • 2Sterry
  • 22Crawford
  • 8Featherstone
  • 3Ferguson
  • 10Molyneux
  • 7Bogle
  • 24Olomola

Substitutes

  • 11Carver
  • 18Smith
  • 20Ogle
  • 31Bilokapic

Colchester

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 23Hornby
  • 22Tchamadeu
  • 4Chambers
  • 5Smith
  • 27Coxe
  • 10Judge
  • 6Sarpong-Wiredu
  • 14Chilvers
  • 7Hannant
  • 11Sears
  • 24Akinde

Substitutes

  • 18Eastman
  • 29George
  • 35Cracknell
  • 37Cooper
Referee:
Ben Toner

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Exeter452315765402584
2Forest Green452314873423183
3Northampton4522111257372077
4Bristol Rovers4522111264491577
5Mansfield4522101365501576
6Port Vale4521121266462075
7Swindon4521111374542074
8Sutton United4521101467531473
9Tranmere4520121352401272
10Salford4519131358421670
11Newport4519121467561169
12Crawley45179195363-1060
13Leyton Orient4514161562461658
14Bradford451316165155-455
15Walsall451412194757-1054
16Hartlepool451412194462-1854
17Harrogate451411206473-953
18Carlisle451411203960-2153
19Colchester451313194660-1452
20Rochdale451117174959-1050
21Barrow451014214354-1144
22Stevenage451014214166-2544
23Oldham45910264372-2937
24Scunthorpe45414272983-5426
View full League Two table

