Swansea City v Queens Park Rangers

Attempt missed. George Thomas (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
SwanseaSwansea City0QPRQueens Park Rangers0
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Formation 4-2-3-1
Formation 3-5-2
Foul by Hannes Wolf (Swansea City).
Dion Sanderson (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Joel Latibeaudiere (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Fulham
|46
|27
|10
|9
|106
|39
|67
|91
|2
|Bournemouth
|46
|24
|14
|8
|73
|39
|34
|86
|3
|Nottm Forest
|46
|23
|11
|12
|72
|39
|33
|80
|4
|Huddersfield
|46
|22
|14
|10
|62
|47
|15
|80
|5
|Sheff Utd
|46
|20
|13
|13
|59
|45
|14
|73
|6
|Luton
|46
|20
|13
|13
|62
|55
|7
|73
|7
|Middlesbrough
|46
|20
|11
|15
|58
|46
|12
|71
|8
|Millwall
|46
|18
|16
|12
|53
|44
|9
|70
|9
|Blackburn
|46
|18
|13
|15
|57
|49
|8
|67
|10
|West Brom
|46
|17
|14
|15
|48
|45
|3
|65
|11
|Coventry
|46
|17
|13
|16
|59
|58
|1
|64
|12
|QPR
|46
|18
|10
|18
|59
|59
|0
|64
|13
|Stoke
|46
|17
|11
|18
|56
|51
|5
|62
|14
|Preston
|46
|15
|17
|14
|48
|55
|-7
|62
|15
|Swansea
|46
|16
|14
|16
|58
|67
|-9
|62
|16
|Blackpool
|46
|16
|13
|17
|54
|53
|1
|61
|17
|Bristol City
|46
|15
|11
|20
|62
|75
|-13
|56
|18
|Hull
|46
|14
|9
|23
|40
|53
|-13
|51
|19
|Cardiff
|46
|14
|9
|23
|49
|68
|-19
|51
|20
|Birmingham
|46
|11
|15
|20
|49
|73
|-24
|48
|21
|Reading
|46
|13
|9
|24
|54
|86
|-32
|42
|22
|Derby
|46
|14
|14
|18
|45
|52
|-7
|35
|23
|Peterborough
|46
|8
|11
|27
|38
|87
|-49
|35
|24
|Barnsley
|46
|6
|13
|27
|33
|69
|-36
|31
