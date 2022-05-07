Derby County v Cardiff City

Tom Lawrence (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
DerbyDerby County0CardiffCardiff City0
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Formation 4-2-3-1
Formation 5-3-2
Tom Lawrence (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Harris (Cardiff City).
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Oliver Denham.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Eiran Cashin.
Foul by Eiran Cashin (Derby County).
Jordan Hugill (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Joel Bagan.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Fulham
|46
|27
|10
|9
|106
|39
|67
|91
|2
|Bournemouth
|46
|24
|14
|8
|73
|39
|34
|86
|3
|Nottm Forest
|46
|23
|11
|12
|72
|39
|33
|80
|4
|Huddersfield
|46
|22
|14
|10
|62
|47
|15
|80
|5
|Sheff Utd
|46
|20
|13
|13
|59
|45
|14
|73
|6
|Luton
|46
|20
|13
|13
|62
|55
|7
|73
|7
|Middlesbrough
|46
|20
|11
|15
|58
|46
|12
|71
|8
|Millwall
|46
|18
|16
|12
|53
|44
|9
|70
|9
|Blackburn
|46
|18
|13
|15
|57
|49
|8
|67
|10
|West Brom
|46
|17
|14
|15
|48
|45
|3
|65
|11
|Coventry
|46
|17
|13
|16
|59
|58
|1
|64
|12
|QPR
|46
|18
|10
|18
|59
|59
|0
|64
|13
|Stoke
|46
|17
|11
|18
|56
|51
|5
|62
|14
|Preston
|46
|15
|17
|14
|48
|55
|-7
|62
|15
|Swansea
|46
|16
|14
|16
|58
|67
|-9
|62
|16
|Blackpool
|46
|16
|13
|17
|54
|53
|1
|61
|17
|Bristol City
|46
|15
|11
|20
|62
|75
|-13
|56
|18
|Hull
|46
|14
|9
|23
|40
|53
|-13
|51
|19
|Cardiff
|46
|14
|9
|23
|49
|68
|-19
|51
|20
|Birmingham
|46
|11
|15
|20
|49
|73
|-24
|48
|21
|Reading
|46
|13
|9
|24
|54
|86
|-32
|42
|22
|Derby
|46
|14
|14
|18
|45
|52
|-7
|35
|23
|Peterborough
|46
|8
|11
|27
|38
|87
|-49
|35
|24
|Barnsley
|46
|6
|13
|27
|33
|69
|-36
|31
Travel back in time to key moments of the forgotten decade that reverberate today in unexpected ways
Globe-trot to a new destination and discover what you may find...
Gary Lineker, Micah Richards and Alan Shearer rank the greatest grudge matches in MOTD Top 10