Preston North End v Middlesbrough

Foul by Andraz Sporar (Middlesbrough).
Line-ups
Preston
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 12Iversen
- 2van den Berg
- 41Diaby
- 6Lindsay
- 4Whiteman
- 44Potts
- 8Browne
- 13McCann
- 11Johnson
- 19Riis Jakobsen
- 21Archer
Substitutes
- 3Cunningham
- 9Evans
- 18Ledson
- 23Huntington
- 24Maguire
- 25Ripley
- 39O'Neill
Middlesbrough
Formation 3-5-2
- 28Daniels
- 2Dijksteel
- 6Fry
- 17McNair
- 35Jones
- 25Crooks
- 16Howson
- 48McGree
- 7Tavernier
- 18Watmore
- 11Sporar
Substitutes
- 1Lumley
- 14Peltier
- 22Bamba
- 26Connolly
- 27Bola
- 37Coburn
- 47Balogun
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Daniel Iversen (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Preston North End. Benjamin Whiteman tries a through ball, but Emil Riis Jakobsen is caught offside.
Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alistair McCann (Preston North End).
Foul by Cameron Archer (Preston North End).
Anfernee Dijksteel (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brad Potts (Preston North End).
Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Duncan Watmore (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andraz Sporar with a headed pass.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.