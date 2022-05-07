Stoke City v Coventry City

Foul by Dominic Hyam (Coventry City).
Line-ups
Stoke
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 12Bursik
- 24Harwood-Bellis
- 19Jagielka
- 3Fox
- 4Allen
- 39Sparrow
- 42Baker
- 7Clucas
- 14Tymon
- 18Brown
- 25Powell
Substitutes
- 5Chester
- 8Vrancic
- 13Bonham
- 28Sawyers
- 32Wright-Phillips
- 37Tezgel
- 47Philogene-Bidace
Coventry
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 13Wilson
- 15Hyam
- 5McFadzean
- 3Clarke-Salter
- 28Eccles
- 6Kelly
- 26Shipley
- 18Maatsen
- 10O'Hare
- 8Allen
- 17Gyökeres
Substitutes
- 1Moore
- 4Rose
- 7Jones
- 9Waghorn
- 20Kane
- 24Godden
- 27Bidwell
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Morgan Fox (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Taylor Harwood-Bellis.
Foul by Ian Maatsen (Coventry City).
Joe Allen (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Josh Eccles (Coventry City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Shipley.
Attempt missed. Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Viktor Gyökeres with a headed pass.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Tom Sparrow.
Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Clucas (Stoke City).
Attempt blocked. Sam Clucas (Stoke City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
