Championship
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town2Bristol CityBristol City0

Huddersfield Town 2-0 Bristol City: Terriers finish third as Harry Toffolo scores again

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments25

Harry Toffolo
Harry Toffolo has been in brilliant form for Huddersfield

Left-back Harry Toffolo scored his fifth goal in seven games as Huddersfield ended the regular season with a resounding win against Bristol City.

Toffolo skilfully jinked his way into the box and fired home to put his side ahead just after the half-hour mark.

The Terriers, already sure of a play-off place, doubled their lead shortly before half-time when Duane Holmes' low cross from the right was bundled over the line by Danny Ward.

The result means Huddersfield finish third in the Championship table and will face sixth-placed Luton in the play-off semi-finals over two legs.

City, who finished 17th, started well and keeper Jamal Blackman denied them the lead by producing a fine save to deny Antoine Semenyo at the far post.

But the hosts took control after Toffolo's opener and a Robins comeback never looked likely after Ward's 14th goal of the season.

City have endured a disappointing campaign but boss Nigel Pearson will be encouraged that they managed to win three of their final five games.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, will go into the play-offs in fine form, having won six of their past seven matches and scored 64 league goals in an impressive season.

It is their biggest goal tally since 1970 - when they were promoted to the top flight.

Line-ups

Huddersfield

Formation 3-5-2

  • 18Blackman
  • 20Turton
  • 6HoggSubstituted forLeesat 45'minutes
  • 23Sarr
  • 2ÁvilaBooked at 35mins
  • 19Holmes
  • 37Russell
  • 48EitingBooked at 84mins
  • 3ToffoloSubstituted forColwillat 53'minutes
  • 24SinaniSubstituted forAnjorinat 58'minutes
  • 25Ward

Substitutes

  • 7Anjorin
  • 9Rhodes
  • 10Koroma
  • 14Ruffels
  • 21Nicholls
  • 26Colwill
  • 32Lees

Bristol City

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Bentley
  • 24CundySubstituted forIdehenat 74'minutes
  • 25KloseSubstituted forKingat 77'minutes
  • 5Atkinson
  • 36ScottBooked at 53mins
  • 6James
  • 42MassengoSubstituted forTannerat 54'minutes
  • 3Dasilva
  • 14Weimann
  • 9Martin
  • 18Semenyo

Substitutes

  • 10King
  • 12O'Leary
  • 19Tanner
  • 21Wells
  • 31Idehen
  • 33Bell
  • 37Conway
Referee:
David Webb
Attendance:
17,797

Match Stats

Home TeamHuddersfieldAway TeamBristol City
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home13
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Huddersfield Town 2, Bristol City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 2, Bristol City 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matty James (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alex Scott.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Faustino Anjorin (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Duane Holmes.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chris Martin (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jonathan Russell (Huddersfield Town) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Carel Eiting with a cross following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Robert Atkinson.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City).

  9. Post update

    Jonathan Russell (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Faustino Anjorin (Huddersfield Town).

  11. Post update

    Robert Atkinson (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Booking

    Carel Eiting (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Alex Scott (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Carel Eiting (Huddersfield Town).

  15. Post update

    Andy King (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Oliver Turton (Huddersfield Town).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by George Tanner.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Bristol City. Andy King replaces Timm Klose.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Bristol City. Duncan Idehen replaces Robbie Cundy because of an injury.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alex Scott (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Antoine Semenyo.

Comments

Join the conversation

25 comments

  • Comment posted by Yorkie, today at 15:32

    There are no easy games in the playoffs. Luton have their injury issues but what makes me think the Terriers may have the edge is we actually have a decent squad now and not just 11 good enough to start, and we have been there before. I hope they are two good competitive games, and that the Terriers win of course.

  • Comment posted by ianH, today at 15:32

    Luton were awful a few weeks ago. I wush both teams all the best. Being lutonian and living in 'uddersfield must admit split loyalty. So it looks a wembley day out for me! COYH UTT.

  • Comment posted by Terrier49, today at 15:28

    I wonder if the Forest manager regrets putting out such a weak team against Hull. It will be a tough game against the Blades now. I think it will be an all Yorkshire final.

    • Reply posted by Ian Hirst, today at 15:33

      Ian Hirst replied:
      I think Luton and if Town get to the final the opposition will know Toffolo is a major goal threat with the form he is in.

  • Comment posted by dlions, today at 15:25

    Onwards......upwards.......UTT

  • Comment posted by Navjot Sidhu, today at 15:21

    There is only room for one football team ending with Town @ the championship play off final & their first name begins with ‘L’ and definitely not ‘H’. The terriers will come up way too short against my Hatters. I predict 3-1 over the 2 legs. C’mon you Hatters 🎩

    • Reply posted by Eddie the Deadie, today at 15:31

      Eddie the Deadie replied:
      What ever happens now my friend it's been a belting season for both of us. Two underdogs slugging it out for a place in the Final. Whatever will be will be but both sets of supporters should be immensely proud of their teams. Normally I'd wish you good luck 🤠

  • Comment posted by Terrier49, today at 15:01

    I'm not going to underestimate Luton but was delighted when Hull equalised against Forest. I think both Town and Luton fans fancy their chances of reaching the final. UTT

    • Reply posted by ianH, today at 15:33

      ianH replied:
      Id imagine they all do. History doesnt fancy 3rd place??

  • Comment posted by Lee from Downend , today at 14:55

    Up the gas

  • Comment posted by Alistair, today at 14:54

    Don't care who we got in the playoffs I fear non of them.

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 14:53

    A satisfactory and acceptable end to Nigel Pearson's first full season in charge. Had the team not conceded so many injury time goals their position in the table would have been very much different. Not a bad effort with such a young squad to finish above 6 ex-Prem sides. Hopefully next season they kick on and defend and attack better.

  • Comment posted by psycho_is_our_leader, today at 14:47

    Oh, I've just noticed that the egg-chasers are playing their semi-final today, imagine if they can win that and Town can win v Luton we might have 2 Huddersfield teams making the final.. UTT

    • Reply posted by Terrier49, today at 15:02

      Terrier49 replied:
      It could be a bit of a dear do - two trips to London!

  • Comment posted by Town on tour, today at 14:47

    what a great season..2 defeats since November , Carlos and the squad deserve the plaudits..next up Luton, who also deserve full respect what for what they've achieved..

    • Reply posted by davethesprout, today at 15:20

      davethesprout replied:
      Only lost 2 since my Lucky Scarf bought for me in November , What a season though 10 away wins ( as in 1970 ! when i was a lad 10 6 5 ) Proud of the Team whatever happens tbh UTT

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 14:45

    The only thing worse than facing a lucky team, is a lucky team in fine form.

    I predict a Terriers - Blades play-off final.

    After Sheff U undeservedly, perhaps controversially, beat Forest

    • Reply posted by Ian Hirst, today at 15:35

      Ian Hirst replied:
      Forest might be on a downer now after not achieving automatic promotion.

  • Comment posted by Theworldismad, today at 14:45

    Well done Town, really impressed how we’ve finished the season after having a little downturn in form. UTT

  • Comment posted by psycho_is_our_leader, today at 14:44

    What would make my weekend would be if L**ds end it in the bottom 3 tomorrow 😂🤣

    Town made 6 changes and still looked good, augers well for the play-offs although I would have preferred Saturday-Tuesday rather than Friday-Monday. I'm glad we've got Luton though even with the long trip on Friday, can we have the Blunts in the final please? UTT

  • Comment posted by vince, today at 14:41

    So pleased with the results bar forest I wanted them to win so will be tough game v Sheffield utd doubly so pleased for Luton as Boro lost too after all their nastiness regarding Derby County they have their just desserts

  • Comment posted by ErikBloodAxe, today at 14:41

    Happy to get Luton in the playoffs! I'd prefer Sheff United if we can get to the final but feeling confident regardless! UTT

    • Reply posted by ianH, today at 15:35

      ianH replied:
      Sheff Wes last time wasnt it. Who had a good side then. Now look at them!

  • Comment posted by huddcam, today at 14:40

    Outstanding season for town finishing 3rd, no matter what happens in play offs
    Congratulations to Carlos and all the team..

    • Reply posted by RDV, today at 14:46

      RDV replied:
      Well said. Gonna be a war of underdogs against Luton over two legs, but we've been better than anyone in the playoffs over the years so all to play for.
      UTT

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham4627910106436390
2Bournemouth462513874393588
3Huddersfield4623131064471782
4Nottm Forest4623111273403380
5Sheff Utd4621121363451875
6Luton462112136355875
7Middlesbrough462010165950970
8Blackburn461912155950969
9Millwall461815135345869
10West Brom461813155245767
11QPR46199186059166
12Coventry461713166059164
13Preston461616145256-464
14Stoke461711185752562
15Swansea461613175868-1061
16Blackpool461612185458-460
17Bristol City461510216277-1555
18Cardiff46158235068-1853
19Hull46149234154-1351
20Birmingham461114215075-2547
21Reading46138255487-3341
22Peterborough46910274387-4437
23Derby461413194553-834
24Barnsley46612283373-4030
View full Championship table

