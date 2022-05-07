Match ends, Huddersfield Town 2, Bristol City 0.
Left-back Harry Toffolo scored his fifth goal in seven games as Huddersfield ended the regular season with a resounding win against Bristol City.
Toffolo skilfully jinked his way into the box and fired home to put his side ahead just after the half-hour mark.
The Terriers, already sure of a play-off place, doubled their lead shortly before half-time when Duane Holmes' low cross from the right was bundled over the line by Danny Ward.
The result means Huddersfield finish third in the Championship table and will face sixth-placed Luton in the play-off semi-finals over two legs.
City, who finished 17th, started well and keeper Jamal Blackman denied them the lead by producing a fine save to deny Antoine Semenyo at the far post.
But the hosts took control after Toffolo's opener and a Robins comeback never looked likely after Ward's 14th goal of the season.
City have endured a disappointing campaign but boss Nigel Pearson will be encouraged that they managed to win three of their final five games.
Huddersfield, meanwhile, will go into the play-offs in fine form, having won six of their past seven matches and scored 64 league goals in an impressive season.
It is their biggest goal tally since 1970 - when they were promoted to the top flight.
Line-ups
Huddersfield
Formation 3-5-2
- 18Blackman
- 20Turton
- 6HoggSubstituted forLeesat 45'minutes
- 23Sarr
- 2ÁvilaBooked at 35mins
- 19Holmes
- 37Russell
- 48EitingBooked at 84mins
- 3ToffoloSubstituted forColwillat 53'minutes
- 24SinaniSubstituted forAnjorinat 58'minutes
- 25Ward
Substitutes
- 7Anjorin
- 9Rhodes
- 10Koroma
- 14Ruffels
- 21Nicholls
- 26Colwill
- 32Lees
Bristol City
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Bentley
- 24CundySubstituted forIdehenat 74'minutes
- 25KloseSubstituted forKingat 77'minutes
- 5Atkinson
- 36ScottBooked at 53mins
- 6James
- 42MassengoSubstituted forTannerat 54'minutes
- 3Dasilva
- 14Weimann
- 9Martin
- 18Semenyo
Substitutes
- 10King
- 12O'Leary
- 19Tanner
- 21Wells
- 31Idehen
- 33Bell
- 37Conway
- Referee:
- David Webb
- Attendance:
- 17,797
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 2, Bristol City 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Matty James (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alex Scott.
Post update
Attempt missed. Faustino Anjorin (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Duane Holmes.
Post update
Attempt missed. Chris Martin (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jonathan Russell (Huddersfield Town) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Carel Eiting with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Robert Atkinson.
Post update
Foul by Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City).
Post update
Jonathan Russell (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Faustino Anjorin (Huddersfield Town).
Post update
Robert Atkinson (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Carel Eiting (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Alex Scott (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Carel Eiting (Huddersfield Town).
Post update
Andy King (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Oliver Turton (Huddersfield Town).
Post update
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by George Tanner.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Andy King replaces Timm Klose.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Duncan Idehen replaces Robbie Cundy because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alex Scott (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Antoine Semenyo.
I predict a Terriers - Blades play-off final.
After Sheff U undeservedly, perhaps controversially, beat Forest
Town made 6 changes and still looked good, augers well for the play-offs although I would have preferred Saturday-Tuesday rather than Friday-Monday. I'm glad we've got Luton though even with the long trip on Friday, can we have the Blunts in the final please? UTT
Congratulations to Carlos and all the team..