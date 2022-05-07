Last updated on .From the section Championship

Harry Toffolo has been in brilliant form for Huddersfield

Left-back Harry Toffolo scored his fifth goal in seven games as Huddersfield ended the regular season with a resounding win against Bristol City.

Toffolo skilfully jinked his way into the box and fired home to put his side ahead just after the half-hour mark.

The Terriers, already sure of a play-off place, doubled their lead shortly before half-time when Duane Holmes' low cross from the right was bundled over the line by Danny Ward.

The result means Huddersfield finish third in the Championship table and will face sixth-placed Luton in the play-off semi-finals over two legs.

City, who finished 17th, started well and keeper Jamal Blackman denied them the lead by producing a fine save to deny Antoine Semenyo at the far post.

But the hosts took control after Toffolo's opener and a Robins comeback never looked likely after Ward's 14th goal of the season.

City have endured a disappointing campaign but boss Nigel Pearson will be encouraged that they managed to win three of their final five games.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, will go into the play-offs in fine form, having won six of their past seven matches and scored 64 league goals in an impressive season.

It is their biggest goal tally since 1970 - when they were promoted to the top flight.