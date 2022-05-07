Close menu
Championship
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town0Bristol CityBristol City0

Huddersfield Town v Bristol City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Huddersfield

Formation 3-5-2

  • 18Blackman
  • 20Turton
  • 6Hogg
  • 23Sarr
  • 2Ávila
  • 19Holmes
  • 37Russell
  • 48Eiting
  • 3Toffolo
  • 24Sinani
  • 25Ward

Substitutes

  • 7Anjorin
  • 9Rhodes
  • 10Koroma
  • 14Ruffels
  • 21Nicholls
  • 26Colwill
  • 32Lees

Bristol City

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Bentley
  • 24Cundy
  • 25Klose
  • 5Atkinson
  • 36Scott
  • 6James
  • 42Massengo
  • 3Dasilva
  • 14Weimann
  • 9Martin
  • 18Semenyo

Substitutes

  • 10King
  • 12O'Leary
  • 19Tanner
  • 21Wells
  • 31Idehen
  • 33Bell
  • 37Conway
Referee:
David Webb

Match Stats

Home TeamHuddersfieldAway TeamBristol City
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Robbie Cundy.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Bristol City. Han-Noah Massengo tries a through ball, but Antoine Semenyo is caught offside.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Duane Holmes with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Matty James (Bristol City).

  5. Post update

    Danel Sinani (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  7. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham4627109106396791
2Bournemouth462414873393486
3Nottm Forest4623111272393380
4Huddersfield4622141062471580
5Sheff Utd4620131359451473
6Luton462013136255773
7Middlesbrough4620111558461271
8Millwall461816125344970
9Blackburn461813155749867
10West Brom461714154845365
11Coventry461713165958164
12QPR461810185959064
13Stoke461711185651562
14Preston461517144855-762
15Swansea461614165867-962
16Blackpool461613175453161
17Bristol City461511206275-1356
18Hull46149234053-1351
19Cardiff46149234968-1951
20Birmingham461115204973-2448
21Reading46139245486-3242
22Derby461414184552-735
23Peterborough46811273887-4935
24Barnsley46613273369-3631
View full Championship table

