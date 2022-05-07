Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers

Foul by Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers).
Line-ups
Birmingham
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Etheridge
- 2Colin
- 4Roberts
- 50Gordon
- 3Pedersen
- 34Sunjic
- 7Chong
- 19James
- 21Bacuna
- 25Hernández
- 33Taylor
Substitutes
- 5Friend
- 6Woods
- 9Hogan
- 24Graham
- 27Trueman
- 35Hall
- 39Bellingham
Blackburn
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Kaminski
- 15Brown
- 5Ayala
- 16Wharton
- 3Pickering
- 27Travis
- 20Edun
- 19Hedges
- 21Buckley
- 22Brereton Díaz
- 9Gallagher
Substitutes
- 10Dolan
- 11Rankin-Costello
- 18Markanday
- 23Dack
- 26Lenihan
- 37Vale
- 45Eastham
- Referee:
- Andy Davies
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away2
Live Text
Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Pickering.
Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Harry Pickering tries a through ball, but Ben Brereton Díaz is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Jordan James (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Onel Hernández (Birmingham City) header from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Marc Roberts with a cross following a set piece situation.
Tahith Chong (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Harry Pickering (Blackburn Rovers).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.