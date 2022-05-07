Close menu
Championship
BirminghamBirmingham City0BlackburnBlackburn Rovers0

Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Birmingham

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Etheridge
  • 2Colin
  • 4Roberts
  • 50Gordon
  • 3Pedersen
  • 34Sunjic
  • 7Chong
  • 19James
  • 21Bacuna
  • 25Hernández
  • 33Taylor

Substitutes

  • 5Friend
  • 6Woods
  • 9Hogan
  • 24Graham
  • 27Trueman
  • 35Hall
  • 39Bellingham

Blackburn

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Kaminski
  • 15Brown
  • 5Ayala
  • 16Wharton
  • 3Pickering
  • 27Travis
  • 20Edun
  • 19Hedges
  • 21Buckley
  • 22Brereton Díaz
  • 9Gallagher

Substitutes

  • 10Dolan
  • 11Rankin-Costello
  • 18Markanday
  • 23Dack
  • 26Lenihan
  • 37Vale
  • 45Eastham
Referee:
Andy Davies

Match Stats

Home TeamBirminghamAway TeamBlackburn
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers).

  2. Post update

    Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Pickering.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Harry Pickering tries a through ball, but Ben Brereton Díaz is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jordan James (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Onel Hernández (Birmingham City) header from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Marc Roberts with a cross following a set piece situation.

  7. Post update

    Tahith Chong (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Harry Pickering (Blackburn Rovers).

  9. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  10. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham4627109106396791
2Bournemouth462414873393486
3Nottm Forest4623111272393380
4Huddersfield4622141062471580
5Sheff Utd4620131359451473
6Luton462013136255773
7Middlesbrough4620111558461271
8Millwall461816125344970
9Blackburn461813155749867
10West Brom461714154845365
11Coventry461713165958164
12QPR461810185959064
13Stoke461711185651562
14Preston461517144855-762
15Swansea461614165867-962
16Blackpool461613175453161
17Bristol City461511206275-1356
18Hull46149234053-1351
19Cardiff46149234968-1951
20Birmingham461115204973-2448
21Reading46139245486-3242
22Derby461414184552-735
23Peterborough46811273887-4935
24Barnsley46613273369-3631
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport