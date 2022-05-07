Close menu
Championship
BournemouthAFC Bournemouth0MillwallMillwall0

Bournemouth v Millwall

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Bournemouth

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 42Travers
  • 15A Smith
  • 2Phillips
  • 5Kelly
  • 33Zemura
  • 4L Cook
  • 26Kilkenny
  • 12Brady
  • 11Marcondes
  • 32Anthony
  • 9Solanke

Substitutes

  • 1Woodman
  • 6Mepham
  • 10Christie
  • 21Moore
  • 23Hill
  • 29Billing
  • 37Dembélé

Millwall

Formation 3-4-3

  • 33Bialkowski
  • 18Leonard
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 5Cooper
  • 2McNamara
  • 24Mitchell
  • 17Saville
  • 3M Wallace
  • 10Burke
  • 20Bennett
  • 23Afobe

Substitutes

  • 1Long
  • 6Kieftenbeld
  • 7J Wallace
  • 9Bradshaw
  • 15Pearce
  • 28Evans
  • 32Burey
Referee:
Andre Marriner

Match Stats

Home TeamBournemouthAway TeamMillwall
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth).

  2. Post update

    George Saville (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by George Saville with a cross following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Nathaniel Phillips (Bournemouth).

  5. Post update

    Benik Afobe (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  7. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham4627109106396791
2Bournemouth462414873393486
3Nottm Forest4623111272393380
4Huddersfield4622141062471580
5Sheff Utd4620131359451473
6Luton462013136255773
7Middlesbrough4620111558461271
8Millwall461816125344970
9Blackburn461813155749867
10West Brom461714154845365
11Coventry461713165958164
12QPR461810185959064
13Stoke461711185651562
14Preston461517144855-762
15Swansea461614165867-962
16Blackpool461613175453161
17Bristol City461511206275-1356
18Hull46149234053-1351
19Cardiff46149234968-1951
20Birmingham461115204973-2448
21Reading46139245486-3242
22Derby461414184552-735
23Peterborough46811273887-4935
24Barnsley46613273369-3631
View full Championship table

