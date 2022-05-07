Bournemouth v Millwall

Foul by Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth).
Line-ups
Bournemouth
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 42Travers
- 15A Smith
- 2Phillips
- 5Kelly
- 33Zemura
- 4L Cook
- 26Kilkenny
- 12Brady
- 11Marcondes
- 32Anthony
- 9Solanke
Substitutes
- 1Woodman
- 6Mepham
- 10Christie
- 21Moore
- 23Hill
- 29Billing
- 37Dembélé
Millwall
Formation 3-4-3
- 33Bialkowski
- 18Leonard
- 4Hutchinson
- 5Cooper
- 2McNamara
- 24Mitchell
- 17Saville
- 3M Wallace
- 10Burke
- 20Bennett
- 23Afobe
Substitutes
- 1Long
- 6Kieftenbeld
- 7J Wallace
- 9Bradshaw
- 15Pearce
- 28Evans
- 32Burey
- Referee:
- Andre Marriner
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away0
Live Text
Post update
Post update
George Saville (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by George Saville with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Nathaniel Phillips (Bournemouth).
Post update
Benik Afobe (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.