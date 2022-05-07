Close menu
Championship
HullHull City1Nottm ForestNottingham Forest1

Hull City 1-1 Nottingham Forest: Dramatic draw sees Reds finish fourth

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Hull City's Jacob Greaves and Nottingham Forest's Alex Mighten battle for the ball
Nottingham Forest finished fourth in the Championship table after spending 46 of the first 52 days of the season in the relegation places

Nottingham Forest will face Sheffield United in the Championship play-off semi-finals after a much-changed Reds were held to a dramatic draw by Hull City to finish fourth in the table.

Brennan Johnson appeared to have sealed a third-place finish for Forest with an injury-time penalty, after Sam Surridge was fouled by Tom Huddlestone.

But Lewie Coyle remarkably snatched a draw for the Tigers with a cross that somehow beat Reds goalkeeper Brice Samba.

Forest 's failure to beat 19th-placed Hull, and Huddersfield's 2-0 win against Bristol City, saw the Reds drop from third on the final day of the regular season.

However, they head into their first play-off campaign for 11 years looking to end their 23-year absence from the Premier League.

To get to the final at Wembley on 29 May - a game often dubbed the richest game in football - Steve Cooper's Reds need to get past a Blades side looking to make an immediate top-flight return.

Cooper made seven changes to his Forest side that was beaten by Bournemouth on Tuesday - a defeat that ended the Reds' hopes of automatic promotion.

Influential midfielder Jack Colback and experienced defender Steve Cook - who suffered a nasty gash to his head against the Cherries and whose father suffered a heart attack at that match - was left out.

Jonathan Panzo, an England Under-21 defender who joined Forest in January, started on his Forest debut, while Canada full-back Richie Laryea made his first start for the club.

Striker Surridge, defender Djed Spence and Championship young player of the season Johnson were among those to drop to the bench.

Despite having nothing to play for on the final day of the campaign, Hull drew one of the biggest home league crowds seen at the MKM Stadium for five years.

Tigers supporters now have a rebuild of the club to look forward to, with Acun Illcali moving into his first summer as club owner. Illcali has also planned to treat hundreds of Hull fans to a holiday in his native Turkey in the off season.

Forest errors presented Hull's Allahyar Sayyadmanesh with two chances before the break - the best best of which he sent wide after getting between Tobias Figueiredo and goalkeeper Brice Samba following a defensive mix-up.

Forest's Joe Lolley, Alex Mighten and Xande Silva threatened, but home keeper Nathan Baxter was untroubled until late on.

The introduction of Surridge and Johnson with 25 minutes left added a sense of urgency to Forest, with the pair demanding a double save from Baxter.

In a chaotic ending to the match, Keane Lewis-Potter fired wastefully over for Hull, only for Coyle to rescue a draw with a searching cross from deep that skipped into the net moments after Johnson's penalty.

Line-ups

Hull

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 13Baxter
  • 5Jones
  • 17McLoughlin
  • 4Greaves
  • 16LongmanSubstituted forCoyleat 45'minutes
  • 6SmallwoodSubstituted forHuddlestoneat 77'minutes
  • 27Slater
  • 3Elder
  • 10Honeyman
  • 11Lewis-Potter
  • 20SayyadmaneshSubstituted forEavesat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Coyle
  • 8Docherty
  • 9Eaves
  • 21Fleming
  • 23Huddlestone
  • 32Cartwright
  • 44Forss

Nottm Forest

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 30Samba
  • 4Worrall
  • 3FigueiredoBooked at 63mins
  • 24PanzoSubstituted forJohnsonat 65'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 14LaryeaSubstituted forSpenceat 77'minutes
  • 18Ribeiro Dias
  • 37Garner
  • 23Lolley
  • 11Zinckernagel
  • 17Mighten
  • 19Costa SilvaSubstituted forSurridgeat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Horvath
  • 2Spence
  • 6Mbe Soh
  • 16Surridge
  • 20Johnson
  • 21Ojeda
  • 26McKenna
Referee:
Simon Hooper
Attendance:
18,399

Match Stats

Home TeamHullAway TeamNottm Forest
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home7
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hull City 1, Nottingham Forest 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hull City 1, Nottingham Forest 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Hull City 1, Nottingham Forest 1. Keane Lewis-Potter (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lewie Coyle with a cross.

  4. Booking

    Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  5. Post update

    Goal! Hull City 0, Nottingham Forest 1. Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  6. Post update

    Penalty Nottingham Forest. Sam Surridge draws a foul in the penalty area.

  7. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) after a foul in the penalty area.

  8. Post update

    Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Tom Eaves (Hull City).

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alex Mighten (Nottingham Forest) with an attempt from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Keane Lewis-Potter (Hull City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Tom Huddlestone with a through ball.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Hull City. Nathan Baxter tries a through ball, but Tom Eaves is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Joe Worrall.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Brennan Johnson.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Lewie Coyle.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Alex Mighten (Nottingham Forest).

  17. Post update

    George Honeyman (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom Eaves (Hull City) header from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Keane Lewis-Potter with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cafú (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Philip Zinckernagel.

  20. Post update

    Tobias Figueiredo (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham4627910106436390
2Bournemouth462513874393588
3Huddersfield4623131064471782
4Nottm Forest4623111273403380
5Sheff Utd4621121363451875
6Luton462112136355875
7Middlesbrough462010165950970
8Blackburn461912155950969
9Millwall461815135345869
10West Brom461813155245767
11QPR46199186059166
12Coventry461713166059164
13Preston461616145256-464
14Stoke461711185752562
15Swansea461613175868-1061
16Blackpool461612185458-460
17Bristol City461510216277-1555
18Cardiff46158235068-1853
19Hull46149234154-1351
20Birmingham461114215075-2547
21Reading46138255487-3341
22Peterborough46910274387-4437
23Derby461413194553-834
24Barnsley46612283373-4030
View full Championship table

