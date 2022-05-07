Hull City v Nottingham Forest

Alex Mighten (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
HullHull City0Nottm ForestNottingham Forest0
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Formation 3-4-2-1
Formation 3-4-1-2
Alex Mighten (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jacob Greaves (Hull City).
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Richie Laryea.
Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Honeyman (Hull City).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Fulham
|46
|27
|10
|9
|106
|39
|67
|91
|2
|Bournemouth
|46
|24
|14
|8
|73
|39
|34
|86
|3
|Nottm Forest
|46
|23
|11
|12
|72
|39
|33
|80
|4
|Huddersfield
|46
|22
|14
|10
|62
|47
|15
|80
|5
|Sheff Utd
|46
|20
|13
|13
|59
|45
|14
|73
|6
|Luton
|46
|20
|13
|13
|62
|55
|7
|73
|7
|Middlesbrough
|46
|20
|11
|15
|58
|46
|12
|71
|8
|Millwall
|46
|18
|16
|12
|53
|44
|9
|70
|9
|Blackburn
|46
|18
|13
|15
|57
|49
|8
|67
|10
|West Brom
|46
|17
|14
|15
|48
|45
|3
|65
|11
|Coventry
|46
|17
|13
|16
|59
|58
|1
|64
|12
|QPR
|46
|18
|10
|18
|59
|59
|0
|64
|13
|Stoke
|46
|17
|11
|18
|56
|51
|5
|62
|14
|Preston
|46
|15
|17
|14
|48
|55
|-7
|62
|15
|Swansea
|46
|16
|14
|16
|58
|67
|-9
|62
|16
|Blackpool
|46
|16
|13
|17
|54
|53
|1
|61
|17
|Bristol City
|46
|15
|11
|20
|62
|75
|-13
|56
|18
|Hull
|46
|14
|9
|23
|40
|53
|-13
|51
|19
|Cardiff
|46
|14
|9
|23
|49
|68
|-19
|51
|20
|Birmingham
|46
|11
|15
|20
|49
|73
|-24
|48
|21
|Reading
|46
|13
|9
|24
|54
|86
|-32
|42
|22
|Derby
|46
|14
|14
|18
|45
|52
|-7
|35
|23
|Peterborough
|46
|8
|11
|27
|38
|87
|-49
|35
|24
|Barnsley
|46
|6
|13
|27
|33
|69
|-36
|31
