Championship
HullHull City0Nottm ForestNottingham Forest0

Hull City v Nottingham Forest

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Hull

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 13Baxter
  • 5Jones
  • 17McLoughlin
  • 4Greaves
  • 16Longman
  • 6Smallwood
  • 27Slater
  • 3Elder
  • 10Honeyman
  • 11Lewis-Potter
  • 20Sayyadmanesh

Substitutes

  • 2Coyle
  • 8Docherty
  • 9Eaves
  • 21Fleming
  • 23Huddlestone
  • 32Cartwright
  • 44Forss

Nottm Forest

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 30Samba
  • 4Worrall
  • 3Figueiredo
  • 24Panzo
  • 14Laryea
  • 18Ribeiro Dias
  • 37Garner
  • 23Lolley
  • 11Zinckernagel
  • 17Mighten
  • 19Costa Silva

Substitutes

  • 1Horvath
  • 2Spence
  • 6Mbe Soh
  • 16Surridge
  • 20Johnson
  • 21Ojeda
  • 26McKenna
Referee:
Simon Hooper

Match Stats

Home TeamHullAway TeamNottm Forest
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Alex Mighten (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Jacob Greaves (Hull City).

  3. Post update

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Richie Laryea.

  4. Post update

    Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by George Honeyman (Hull City).

  6. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  7. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham4627109106396791
2Bournemouth462414873393486
3Nottm Forest4623111272393380
4Huddersfield4622141062471580
5Sheff Utd4620131359451473
6Luton462013136255773
7Middlesbrough4620111558461271
8Millwall461816125344970
9Blackburn461813155749867
10West Brom461714154845365
11Coventry461713165958164
12QPR461810185959064
13Stoke461711185651562
14Preston461517144855-762
15Swansea461614165867-962
16Blackpool461613175453161
17Bristol City461511206275-1356
18Hull46149234053-1351
19Cardiff46149234968-1951
20Birmingham461115204973-2448
21Reading46139245486-3242
22Derby461414184552-735
23Peterborough46811273887-4935
24Barnsley46613273369-3631
View full Championship table

