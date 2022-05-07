Peterborough United v Blackpool

Attempt missed. Harrison Burrows (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ricky-Jade Jones.
Line-ups
Peterborough
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 13Cornell
- 23Ward
- 12Knight
- 2Edwards
- 15Poku
- 42Fuchs
- 8Taylor
- 16Burrows
- 7Szmodics
- 9Clarke-Harris
- 17Jones
Substitutes
- 6Kent
- 11Grant
- 14Marriott
- 26Randall
- 37Oluwabori
- 44Lakin
- 45Bodnar
Blackpool
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Maxwell
- 2Connolly
- 20Casey
- 26Keogh
- 29Garbutt
- 22Hamilton
- 6Stewart
- 16Carey
- 7Dale
- 9Yates
- 28Beesley
Substitutes
- 21Ekpiteta
- 32Grimshaw
- 36Apter
- 37Mariette
- 40Strawn
- 41Moore
- 43Daniels
- Referee:
- Andy Woolmer
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Owen Dale (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Joe Ward (Peterborough United).
Post update
Attempt missed. Josh Knight (Peterborough United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Joe Ward with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Chris Maxwell.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jack Taylor (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harrison Burrows.
Post update
Foul by Kevin Stewart (Blackpool).
Post update
Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.