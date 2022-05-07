Close menu
Championship
PeterboroughPeterborough United0BlackpoolBlackpool0

Peterborough United v Blackpool

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Peterborough

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13Cornell
  • 23Ward
  • 12Knight
  • 2Edwards
  • 15Poku
  • 42Fuchs
  • 8Taylor
  • 16Burrows
  • 7Szmodics
  • 9Clarke-Harris
  • 17Jones

Substitutes

  • 6Kent
  • 11Grant
  • 14Marriott
  • 26Randall
  • 37Oluwabori
  • 44Lakin
  • 45Bodnar

Blackpool

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Maxwell
  • 2Connolly
  • 20Casey
  • 26Keogh
  • 29Garbutt
  • 22Hamilton
  • 6Stewart
  • 16Carey
  • 7Dale
  • 9Yates
  • 28Beesley

Substitutes

  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 32Grimshaw
  • 36Apter
  • 37Mariette
  • 40Strawn
  • 41Moore
  • 43Daniels
Referee:
Andy Woolmer

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterboroughAway TeamBlackpool
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home3
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harrison Burrows (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ricky-Jade Jones.

  2. Post update

    Owen Dale (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Joe Ward (Peterborough United).

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Knight (Peterborough United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Joe Ward with a cross following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Chris Maxwell.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jack Taylor (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harrison Burrows.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Stewart (Blackpool).

  8. Post update

    Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  10. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham4627109106396791
2Bournemouth462414873393486
3Nottm Forest4623111272393380
4Huddersfield4622141062471580
5Sheff Utd4620131359451473
6Luton462013136255773
7Middlesbrough4620111558461271
8Millwall461816125344970
9Blackburn461813155749867
10West Brom461714154845365
11Coventry461713165958164
12QPR461810185959064
13Stoke461711185651562
14Preston461517144855-762
15Swansea461614165867-962
16Blackpool461613175453161
17Bristol City461511206275-1356
18Hull46149234053-1351
19Cardiff46149234968-1951
20Birmingham461115204973-2448
21Reading46139245486-3242
22Derby461414184552-735
23Peterborough46811273887-4935
24Barnsley46613273369-3631
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport