Sheff UtdSheffield United4FulhamFulham0

Sheffield United 4-0 Fulham: Blades crush champions Fulham to seal play-off place

Morgan Gibbs-White scores for Sheffield United against Fulham
Morgan Gibbs-White's first-half header was his 11th goal for Sheffield United this season

Sheffield United scored three goals in a blistering opening 25 minutes as they crushed champions Fulham to make certain of their place in the Championship play-offs.

The Blades were one of four teams in the mix for the final two play-off spots but knew a win would ensure a top-six finish irrespective of how Luton Town, Middlesbrough and Millwall fared.

Any fears of a nervy afternoon at Bramall Lane were soon dispelled when Morgan Gibbs-White headed the opener from Oli Norwood's delightful first-time cross from the right.

Gibbs-White teed up Iliman Ndiaye after a slip by Jean Michael Seri to slot in number two - his fourth goal in five games - and within four minutes the game seemed as good as done when Sander Berge rammed the ball home from six yards.

A joyous home crowd saw Berge unselfishly find Enda Stevens for a simple finish to make it 4-0 after the restart - a result which means the Blades finish fifth and will meet Nottingham Forest in the two-legged semi-finals.

United had started the action by recognising Fulham's achievements with a pre-match guard of honour, but that was as charitable as they got in a one-sided afternoon.

Paul Heckingbottom's side played with the sort urgency and quality that had been Fulham's trademark all season and led to them securing the league title with a 7-0 mauling of Luton Town on Monday.

But Wolves loanee Gibbs-White's early header set the tone for a sloppy day's work by the Whites, stand-in keeper Paolo Gazzaniga making a mess of his attempted save at the near post.

Seri's unfortunate slip deep in his own territory gifted a second goal and some more slick play ended with Berge and Stevens doubling that two-goal scoreline.

The comprehensive victory ensured the Blades finished above sixth-placed Luton on goal difference, and also means they go into the home leg against Forest on Friday in good form after a third successive win.

Boss Heckingbottom has masterminded a terrific turnaround from where they were when he took over in November with the team eight points off the top six and struggling following relegation from the Premier League.

Fulham rarely threatened to spoil the party having been overrun in the early stages. They had plenty of possession but at 3-0 down failed to create clear chances, with a Neeskens Kebano strike that flew over the bar and a Fabio Carvalho effort well saved by keeper Wesley Foderingham as close as they came.

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 18Foderingham
  • 6Basham
  • 12Egan
  • 19Robinson
  • 23Osborn
  • 16Norwood
  • 4FleckBooked at 27minsSubstituted forHourihaneat 75'minutes
  • 3StevensBooked at 85mins
  • 8Berge
  • 27Gibbs-WhiteSubstituted forJebbisonat 78'minutes
  • 29NdiayeSubstituted forOsulaat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 2Baldock
  • 22Davies
  • 24Hourihane
  • 32Osula
  • 33Norrington-Davies
  • 36Jebbison

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Gazzaniga
  • 2Tete
  • 3HectorBooked at 68mins
  • 13Ream
  • 33Robinson
  • 24SeriSubstituted forReedat 72'minutes
  • 12ChalobahSubstituted forOnomahat 30'minutes
  • 7Kebano
  • 28Carvalho
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 9MitrovicSubstituted forMuniz Carvalhoat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Reed
  • 16Tosin
  • 17Cavaleiro
  • 19Muniz Carvalho
  • 25Onomah
  • 31Fabri
  • 65Stansfield
Referee:
Josh Smith

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamFulham
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home10
Away14
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away7
Fouls
Home17
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sheffield United 4, Fulham 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sheffield United 4, Fulham 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Harrison Reed (Fulham).

  5. Post update

    Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Wes Foderingham.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) header from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kenny Tete with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Wes Foderingham.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harrison Reed (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kenny Tete.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Booking

    Enda Stevens (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Enda Stevens (Sheffield United).

  16. Post update

    Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Sander Berge (Sheffield United).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Antonee Robinson (Fulham).

  19. Post update

    Ben Osborn (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. Daniel Jebbison replaces Morgan Gibbs-White.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham4627910106436390
2Bournemouth462513874393588
3Huddersfield4623131064471782
4Nottm Forest4623111273403380
5Sheff Utd4621121363451875
6Luton462112136355875
7Middlesbrough462010165950970
8Blackburn461912155950969
9Millwall461815135345869
10West Brom461813155245767
11QPR46199186059166
12Coventry461713166059164
13Preston461616145256-464
14Stoke461711185752562
15Swansea461613175868-1061
16Blackpool461612185458-460
17Bristol City461510216277-1555
18Cardiff46158235068-1853
19Hull46149234154-1351
20Birmingham461114215075-2547
21Reading46138255487-3341
22Peterborough46910274387-4437
23Derby461413194553-834
24Barnsley46612283373-4030
View full Championship table

