Sheffield United v Fulham

Nathaniel Chalobah (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 18Foderingham
- 6Basham
- 12Egan
- 19Robinson
- 23Osborn
- 16Norwood
- 4Fleck
- 3Stevens
- 8Berge
- 27Gibbs-White
- 29Ndiaye
Substitutes
- 1Davies
- 2Baldock
- 22Davies
- 24Hourihane
- 33Norrington-Davies
- 36Jebbison
- 41Osula
Fulham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21Gazzaniga
- 2Tete
- 3Hector
- 13Ream
- 33Robinson
- 24Seri
- 12Chalobah
- 7Kebano
- 28Carvalho
- 14De Cordova-Reid
- 9Mitrovic
Substitutes
- 6Reed
- 16Tosin
- 17Cavaleiro
- 19Muniz Carvalho
- 25Onomah
- 31Fabri
- 65Stansfield
- Referee:
- Josh Smith
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home25%
- Away75%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away0
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Jack Robinson (Sheffield United).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Neeskens Kebano with a cross.
Post update
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by John Egan (Sheffield United).
Post update
Kenny Tete (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Enda Stevens (Sheffield United).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.