LutonLuton Town1ReadingReading0

Luton Town 1-0 Reading: Harry Cornick goal gets Hatters into play-offs

comments48

Luton celebrate
Harry Cornick tapped into an empty net after Reading keeper Orjan Nyland failed to see the Luton forward behind him

Harry Cornick secured a Championship play-off place for Luton after an embarrassing mistake by Reading goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, which will be destined for the bloopers archive.

Cornick's goal in first-half stoppage time ensured the Hatters finished sixth in the table, and they will now face Huddersfield in the play-off semi-finals as their Premier League dream lives on.

The goal came after Norwegian Nyland rolled the ball to the top of his penalty area as he prepared to clear, totally unaware that Cornick was hiding behind him.

To his horror, the Luton striker sprinted into view, touched the ball into space, swivelled and turned the ball into an empty net with his right boot as the hapless goalkeeper looked on.

Eight years after they were a non-league side, Luton knew victory would secure their place in the Championship top six, but they had to respond to Monday's 7-0 humiliation at Fulham.

Reading were already safe but this was their 25th defeat of the season. Paul Ince's side finished 21st, four points above the bottom three.

Luton should have gone ahead in the opening minutes as Cameron Jerome was sent through on goal, but he could not beat Nyland.

Jerome came close in the second half as he crashed a shot against the bar and James Bree also curled a free-kick just wide.

The insurance goal would not come for Nathan Jones' side but scores elsewhere ensured a peaceful finale for the home side - with Middlesbrough and Millwall both losing.

Reading came close to an equaliser midway through the second half but Matt Ingram saved Michael Morrison's back-post header from Josh Laurent's cross.

Line-ups

Luton

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 27Ingram
  • 16Burke
  • 5Bradley
  • 4Naismith
  • 23Lansbury
  • 2Bree
  • 22CampbellSubstituted forSnodgrassat 78'minutes
  • 18Clark
  • 29Bell
  • 35JeromeSubstituted forHyltonat 90'minutes
  • 7CornickSubstituted forMuskweat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Potts
  • 9Hylton
  • 12Snodgrass
  • 14Mendes Gomes
  • 15Lockyer
  • 21Isted
  • 26Muskwe

Reading

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Nyland
  • 12Thomas
  • 4Morrison
  • 3HolmesSubstituted forAbrefaat 84'minutes
  • 21BabaBooked at 41mins
  • 28Laurent
  • 5McIntyre
  • 11MeiteSubstituted forScottat 74'minutes
  • 14Ejaria
  • 23HoilettSubstituted forDele-Bashiruat 78'minutes
  • 18Lucas João

Substitutes

  • 16Tetek
  • 19Dele-Bashiru
  • 22Southwood
  • 35Ehibhationham
  • 43Abbey
  • 49Abrefa
  • 52Scott
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson
Attendance:
10,070

Match Stats

Home TeamLutonAway TeamReading
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home16
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Luton Town 1, Reading 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Luton Town 1, Reading 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Kelvin Abrefa (Reading).

  4. Post update

    Amari'i Bell (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Josh Laurent (Reading).

  6. Post update

    Henri Lansbury (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Rashawn Scott (Reading).

  8. Post update

    Jordan Clark (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Luton Town. James Bree tries a through ball, but Danny Hylton is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Tom Dele-Bashiru (Reading).

  11. Post update

    Henri Lansbury (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Luton Town. Danny Hylton replaces Cameron Jerome.

  13. Post update

    Ovie Ejaria (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Robert Snodgrass (Luton Town).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading. Kelvin Abrefa replaces Thomas Holmes because of an injury.

  16. Post update

    Lucas João (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Reece Burke (Luton Town).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Morrison (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Tom McIntyre.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rashawn Scott (Reading) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ovie Ejaria.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading. Tom Dele-Bashiru replaces Junior Hoilett.

Comments

Join the conversation

48 comments

  • Comment posted by U17533706, today at 15:34

    Well done Luton. Remember you're representing the south, so will be rooting for you in POs.

    As for Reading, 87 goals conceded & 4 different goalkeepers in 1 season. Only 10 senior players in contract & no manager as yet. What a shambles. It'll be loans & academy players next season & hope for 3 worse teams & points deductions elsewhere - assuming Dai doesn't shut us down in the interim.

  • Comment posted by CosmicGirl, today at 15:33

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by dan, today at 15:32

    Great to see some real zest, pace and desire from the LTFC today, that’s been lacking during the recent grind towards the end of the season. Campbell was immense and the back line looked far more settled with Sonny there. Hopefully Adebayo and Cornick are for for the 1st leg if so anything could happen. Kenilworth will be jumping come Friday evening. Continue to believe and dare to dream COYH

  • Comment posted by GorbleGorble, today at 15:29

    Huddersfield and Forest were both relegation contenders last season, and Luton were playing non league football in recent times. Fantastic season for all three.

  • Comment posted by tom, today at 15:24

    The FA tried their best to destroy us, hard work & perseverance have won the day , proud to be a Hatters fan COYH.

  • Comment posted by ianH, today at 15:23

    Cheeky! Love this, town have dodgy of late but heyho its about pressure and desire no matter who plays. They go again against a really good team that have also had a great season. COYH UTT! Looks like penalties :)

  • Comment posted by JT of Worcestershire, today at 15:21

    So proud. Whatever happens next this has been an incredible season. The brilliance that is 2020, Nathan, Mick and a team that give everything.

  • Comment posted by Lewis_King, today at 15:17

    We are so close to the good old days. Would love to see Luton back in the top flight to prove football isn't always about big money.

    • Reply posted by KwikGetaway, today at 15:26

      KwikGetaway replied:
      Sadly football is about money as proved by UEFAs attempt to extend Champions League at the domestic leagues expense. I bet there will be one or two club owners will be licking lips.
      Im proud of all we have achieved this season but Premier League would be far outside our budget when we consider our record signing was Sulga@ £1.5m. Derby spent much more than that and gained but 11pts in 2008

  • Comment posted by Mr B, today at 15:10

    Nathan Jones should be Manager of the Year, followed by Rob Edwards of Forest Green. Just sayin'.

  • Comment posted by Rodney chops, today at 15:09

    Harry Cornick you little rascal :)

  • Comment posted by NotSingingAnymore, today at 15:07

    Obviously Fulham are the champions (& fair play to them) but the real story of this season is Luton Town's incredible performance. Hopefully we can get 11 players on the pitch for Friday :-(

    Love the way this stacks up. I reckon we can edge out HTFC & think Sheff Utd will take Forest, tho' NF haven't managed to score a single goal against us this season & I wouldn't mind facing them in the final.

    • Reply posted by KwikGetaway, today at 15:19

      KwikGetaway replied:
      Friday 13th. It looked for a minute there that it would be Forest but Hull managed to pull the goal back. I'll give credit to Huddersfield simply because nobody gave them much chance either despite the fact they have been in the mix for the entire season. I remember someone commented on their thread when we drew 0-0 in October that we were two teams who would finish mid-table. WHERE R U NOW???

  • Comment posted by Wolston27, today at 15:06

    So proud, well done Nathan, big Mick & the team. Amazing ......... 30pts who gives a fcuk, were Luton Town & we're going up 🎩🎩🎩🎩

  • Comment posted by over, today at 15:05

    Luton are lucky. They've scraped into the play offs which counts as a trophy (for them).

    However there the journey ends so they'll be spared multiple cricket scores in the PL next season. Well done.

    • Reply posted by Rodney chops, today at 15:08

      Rodney chops replied:
      Get over yourself pal LTFC

  • Comment posted by AFCB_Dave, today at 14:58

    Well done Luton. As a Bournemouth fan, our clubs are forever linked by those Football League points deductions. Great to see you doing well.

    • Reply posted by Rodney chops, today at 15:13

      Rodney chops replied:
      Good luck upsetting the "big teams" next season . #teamslikeluton

  • Comment posted by Occams Shaver, today at 14:57

    Well done to Luton on an excellent season despite the 7-0 defeat to Fulham in their last match. As for Reading, they are safe but very much a season to forget and how many players will they lose in the summer?
    Ironically, at the start of this season, you might have expected Luton to be avoiding relegation and Reading to be pushing for promotion. But that’s the Championship!

  • Comment posted by Blade58, today at 14:56

    Congratulations Luton, from a Blade.

    • Reply posted by Rodney chops, today at 15:10

      Rodney chops replied:
      Cheers, well played to Sufc!

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:54

    Well done guys. What an incredible achievement to reach the play offs especially with their budget and resources. Nick Owen who is the life president and life long supporter must be so proud

  • Comment posted by Russell Butterfield, today at 14:51

    Well Done Luton Town, for the first time in many years, it looks very promising COYH

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:51

    What a cheeky goal from Harry Cornick. But i did prefer it when he was a crooner in another life

    • Reply posted by Kitey, today at 15:05

      Kitey replied:
      Ha-ha - very good!

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 14:50

    Let’s hope this is as far Luton get

    • Reply posted by Gerry H, today at 15:10

      Gerry H replied:
      Why? The best of luck to them.

