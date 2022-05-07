Match ends, Luton Town 1, Reading 0.
Harry Cornick secured a Championship play-off place for Luton after an embarrassing mistake by Reading goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, which will be destined for the bloopers archive.
Cornick's goal in first-half stoppage time ensured the Hatters finished sixth in the table, and they will now face Huddersfield in the play-off semi-finals as their Premier League dream lives on.
The goal came after Norwegian Nyland rolled the ball to the top of his penalty area as he prepared to clear, totally unaware that Cornick was hiding behind him.
To his horror, the Luton striker sprinted into view, touched the ball into space, swivelled and turned the ball into an empty net with his right boot as the hapless goalkeeper looked on.
Eight years after they were a non-league side, Luton knew victory would secure their place in the Championship top six, but they had to respond to Monday's 7-0 humiliation at Fulham.
Reading were already safe but this was their 25th defeat of the season. Paul Ince's side finished 21st, four points above the bottom three.
Luton should have gone ahead in the opening minutes as Cameron Jerome was sent through on goal, but he could not beat Nyland.
Jerome came close in the second half as he crashed a shot against the bar and James Bree also curled a free-kick just wide.
The insurance goal would not come for Nathan Jones' side but scores elsewhere ensured a peaceful finale for the home side - with Middlesbrough and Millwall both losing.
Reading came close to an equaliser midway through the second half but Matt Ingram saved Michael Morrison's back-post header from Josh Laurent's cross.
