Luton Town v Reading

Attempt saved. Sonny Bradley (Luton Town) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Bree with a cross.
Line-ups
Luton
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 27Ingram
- 16Burke
- 5Bradley
- 4Naismith
- 2Bree
- 23Lansbury
- 22Campbell
- 29Bell
- 18Clark
- 7Cornick
- 35Jerome
Substitutes
- 3Potts
- 9Hylton
- 12Snodgrass
- 14Mendes Gomes
- 15Lockyer
- 21Isted
- 26Muskwe
Reading
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Nyland
- 12Thomas
- 4Morrison
- 3Holmes
- 21Baba
- 28Laurent
- 5McIntyre
- 11Meite
- 14Ejaria
- 23Hoilett
- 18Lucas João
Substitutes
- 16Tetek
- 19Dele-Bashiru
- 22Southwood
- 35Ehibhationham
- 43Abbey
- 49Abrefa
- 52Scott
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away1
Live Text
Harry Cornick (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Abdul Rahman Baba (Reading).
Attempt saved. Allan Campbell (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jordan Clark.
Attempt missed. Allan Campbell (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Cameron Jerome with a headed pass.
Attempt saved. Cameron Jerome (Luton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Clark.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.