Jamie McGonigle's two goals helped Derry lead 3-0 by half-time at Richmond Park

Derry City extended their lead at the top of the League of Ireland to three points by convincingly beating St Patrick's Athletic 4-0 in Dublin.

Matty Smith opened the scoring against his former side after five minutes.

Jamie McGonigle helped himself to a double as the Candystripes led by three at half-time.

Cameron Dummigan extended Derry's advantage on the hour as second-placed Shamrock Rovers could only manage a 1-1 draw at Sligo Rovers.

Smith scored 11 goals in 32 league appearances for St Pat's last season and got his first in a Candystripe shirt to get Derry off to the perfect start in Inchicore.

He burst into the area to get on the end of Brandon Kavanagh's deft pass and stabbed the ball home to put the visitors in front.

Less than two minutes after Smith's opener, McGonigle appeared to have doubled Derry's lead when an Adam O'Reilly's clearance cannoned off his Saints team-mate Tom Grivosti and into the striker's path which meant that the Dungiven man was incorrectly deemed offside by the linesman when he fired into the net much to the chagrin of the travelling support.

However, McGonigle was not to be denied on the half-hour mark as he turned the ball in from close range.

Derry failed to score and were beaten on both trips to Richmond Park last season but were celebrating a third goal before the break when McGonigle calmly rolled the ball low past Joseph Anang after a perfectly weighted pass from Dummigan.

Since their opening home fixture of the season, Pats had been on a five-game unbeaten run as hosts but they found themselves further behind on the hour when Dummigan caressed Will Patching's lay-off in off the near post.

A sound display in defence from Eoin Toal and Cameron McJannet stemmed any attempts from Eoin Doyle and Tunde Owolabi to fashion a response.

Ruaidhri Higgins' side had travelled to Dublin unbeaten in nine matches on the road with their fifth away win of the campaign meaning the leaders have accumulated 17 points from a possible 21 possible on their travels.