Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Jordan Thompson has started in most of Stoke City's cup games this season

Stoke City midfielder Jordan Thompson has signed a new two-year contract with the Championship club.

The 25-year-old Northern Ireland international is now tied to the Potters until at least June 2024.

Thompson has played 80 league and cup games since being signed by Michael O'Neill from Blackpool in January 2020.

He was the first Stoke signing made by O'Neill, who gave Thompson his first international cap when he was Northern Ireland manager.

"Since Jordan came into the building he has been an example of what we want at the club," said Stoke first-team coach Rory Delap.

"He's good in the dressing room, well liked among his teammates and the staff and it's testament to him that he's earned himself another contract."

Thompson has mostly been used from the bench this season.

"He's a low maintenance player," said Delap. "He's disappointed when he doesn't play but that doesn't change how he trains."

With two Championship games left this season, Stoke lie 12th, having won five of their last seven games to fall just short of play-off contention.