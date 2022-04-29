Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Ukraine are bidding to reach their second men's World Cup finals

Ukraine will play German Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach on 11 May in preparation for their World Cup play-off semi-final against Scotland.

The friendly at Borussia-Park will be Ukraine men's first game since their country was invaded by Russia.

All profits from the match will be donated to Ukrainian charities.

Ukraine last played in November, winning 2-0 away to Bosnia-Herzegovina to secure their place in the World Cup play-offs.

Scotland host Ukraine at Hampden on 1 June, with the winner progressing to the final against Wales in Cardiff four days later.