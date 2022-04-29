Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Watch the goals as Rangers beat Hearts in Youth Cup final

Scotland forward Ben Doak will miss next month's Uefa Under-17 Championship finals due to injury.

Doak, who recently left Celtic to join Liverpool, has four goals in six games for Brian McLaughlin's side but will not face Portugal (16 May), Denmark (20 May) and Sweden (23 May) in Israel.

Rory Wilson, who scored Rangers' winner in this week's Youth Cup final against Hearts, is included.

Scotland's matches will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website and app.

McLaughlin's team finished second in successive qualification groups to reach the finals in Israel.

Scotland are in Group D and the top two from each section will progress to the quarter-finals.

Scotland squad

Greig Allan (Rangers), Cameron Bruce (Queen's Park), Cameron Cooper (Partick Thistle), Josh Dede (Celtic), Liam Harvey (Aberdeen), Louis Jackson (Manchester Utd), Jack Kingdom (Manchester Utd), Ethan Laidlaw (Hibernian), Dylan Lobban (Aberdeen), Magnus Mackenzie (Celtic) Rory MacLeod (Dundee Utd), Rory Mahady (Celtic), Charlie McArthur (Kilmarnock), Callan McKenna (Queen's Park), Lennon Miller (Motherwell), Craig Moore (Dundee Utd), Lewis O'Donnell (Dundee Utd), Jacob Pazikas (Rangers), Dylan Reid (St Mirren), Bailey Rice (Motherwell), Rory Wilson (Rangers)