Mark Shelton will miss the game against Scunthorpe because of dizziness after getting a cotton bud stuck in his ear

From Santiago Canizares missing the 2002 World Cup after accidently breaking a bottle of aftershave that sliced his foot, to Queen of the South goalkeeper Sam Henderson injuring his shoulder after colliding with a cow, footballers can pick up injuries in the most unusual of circumstances.

Hartlepool United midfielder Mark Shelton can be added to that list.

The Nottingham-born 25-year-old is ruled out of Pools' game against Scunthorpe United on Saturday because of an unlikely issue.

"Mark's had a cotton bud in his ear that has gone in too far," boss Graeme Lee told BBC Radio Tees.

"He's gone to the hospital, sounds like the tweezers have gone in too far and he's dizzy and can't stand up."

Not a bad tackle, a mistimed lunge, a tussle in the air. But, a cotton bud.

Some of the oddest injuries reported by players

Dave Beasant might have saved a penalty in a FA Cup Final but he was undone by a bottle of salad cream