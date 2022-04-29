Long-serving midfielder Joe Ralls (left) is among 10 players in Steve Morison's squad whose contracts are about to expire

Steve Morison says he has already agreed deals with potential new signings as he looks to reshape his Cardiff City squad.

Cardiff look set for a significant overhaul this summer with 10 of their current players out of contract.

Morison hopes to have numerous recruits in place when pre-season begins on 22 June.

"We are really close and we have done a few already, so there will be people coming in," said the Cardiff boss.

Cardiff have already announced that goalkeeper Alex Smithies will depart at the end of the season, while they are trying to agree a new deal with midfielder Joe Ralls.

Club captain Sean Morrison is another whose contract is set to expire, though he could be offered a short-term deal as he recovers from a serious knee injury.

Fellow defenders Aden Flint and Ciaron Brown, midfielders Leandro Bacuna, Marlon Pack and Will Vaulks and forwards Josh Murphy and Isaac Vassell are also due to become free agents in June.

Morison is heavily involved in recruitment, and revealed he held Zoom meetings with two targets on Thursday.

He says discussions over transfers "keep me excited" despite Cardiff's poor form, which has seen them lose five of their last six games.

Morison explained that he only holds Zoom meetings with players once financial details of a potential move to Cardiff are agreed.

"The players yesterday, both are playing abroad at the minute. Both fit the bill of what we want," he said.

"All I was doing was showing them why we have picked them, how they fit into what we do.

"It was me basically telling them this is what I would expect from you when you walk through the door, if you decide to join us.

"I haven't just plucked you out of the air and said you look a good player, let's see if we can bring you in. There's a reason - because you fit the physical profile and technical profile of what we want.

"Like I said to one of the players, you are the one Zoom I have done, I haven't done 10 of these for your position. I have done one because you are the target, you are the one we want and this is why.

"Hopefully all is good and you come and join us."

Morison says some potential signings have also visited Cardiff, and that deals will be announced "as and when we can" with the aim of compiling a squad before pre-season begins.

"The players won't have clubs either so there will be no reason why these players won't be in the building when we come back for pre-season testing on 22 June," he added.

"It won't be everybody, but it will be as many as we can do. That goes for the loans as well - a couple of loans we are trying to do from Premier League clubs."

Morison says Cardiff have hit what became their key target for this season by avoiding relegation with something to spare, but believes a win against Birmingham City on Saturday would be "a great way to end" on home soil in 2021-22.

The Bluebirds have no fresh injury concerns following Wednesday's defeat at Middlesbrough.