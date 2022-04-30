Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Rangers Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 1 May Kick-off: 12:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, watch highlights on BBC Scotland from 19:15

Rangers' flight home from Germany wouldn't have even touched down before the focus of another monumental game - Sunday's Old Firm derby - started to appear on the horizon.

A 1-0 loss against RB Leipzig in the Europa League semi-final first leg means their hopes of reaching Seville are still alive, but, albeit slim, so are their chances of retaining the Scottish Premiership title.

On the back of a difficult European tie, the last time Rangers played Celtic - in the Scottish Cup semi-final - the contest went all the way to extra time, and that was after an additional 30 minutes against Sporting Braga.

Everyone thought Rangers were going to be tired but they put in a monumental performance, and actually grew stronger.

Psychologically they know they need to win at Celtic Park. They have to. That's all the motivation they need - make it a nervy end to the campaign.

Rangers will be looking ahead to next Thursday's second leg with Leipzig, which is obviously a massive game, it's not every day you know a two-goal win will get you to a European final. But I just don't see Giovanni van Bronckhorst allowing that to affect his thinking going into this one.

It may still be an uphill task, but win on Sunday and the league still isn't over. It's unlikely Celtic would drop points in two of their remaining games, but Rangers have to go full strength in the derby.

Anything is possible when there is this much on the line, and Van Bronckhorst will know that. Rangers' biggest issue on Sunday will be they don't have a natural striker on the pitch, with Kemar Roofe and Alfredo Morelos both out injured.

It was highlighted on Thursday when they really struggled to keep the ball in forward areas against Leipzig, particularly in the first half.

It will be interesting to see what Van Bronckhorst does tactically. I was there in Germany and he started with a different shape with two up top, but it didn't work initially. The ball just didn't stick and the pressure piled on his defence.

Fashion Sakala is maybe the most natural striker Rangers have available, but for me Joe Aribo is probably the best option going into this one. He moved to a more central position in the second half against Leipzig and offered so much more. I also think the shape will change again.

Rangers don't want a repeat of what happened the last time they went to Celtic Park in February. Ange Postecoglou's men blew them away in that 3-0 victory, the game was effectively over after half an hour. It probably could have been more.

Rangers will have to start brighter than they did that evening. Will they start more defensively to be ready for that? I don't think so. It's a game they have to win, and they must use confidence taken from the recent cup victory over Celtic to fuel belief that they can beat this team when so much is on the line.

'A generation-defining spell'

We have been saying for some time Rangers are in the middle of a crucial spell of games, but it's hard to overstate that point.

This isn't just a season-defining spell, it's potentially a generation-defining one for the players and supporters. When you play for a club like Rangers, you want to be competing on all fronts, and they still are.

A Scottish Cup final place is already secured, and that was done by beating Celtic. Do that once more, and hope of a domestic double is still alive.

The lure of the Europa League final next month will naturally be a massive distraction for supporters, but the players and the club won't be thinking that way.

It would be one of the biggest results in the club's history if they were to overturn the deficit against Leipzig on Thursday to take them to the Europa League final, but they will be desperate to make sure that is not the only one that defines their season.

Steven Thompson was speaking to BBC Scotland's Scott Mullen.