Carter made 45 appearances for Birmingham's men's side from 2001 to 2005

Birmingham City interim head coach Darren Carter is hopeful of signing a permanent deal with the Women's Super League club.

Carter was appointed by Blues last November following the dismissal of Scott Booth.

Birmingham are bottom of the WSL, four points off safety with three games still to play and could be relegated if results go against them on Sunday.

"[A new deal] has been spoken about," Carter told BBC Sport.

"Hopefully it will get sorted in the next few weeks as we head into the off season."

Despite their position in the table, results have improved under the former West Bromwich Albion and Solihull Moors men's coach.

Carter's first win came in January, three games into his tenure, when his side stunned then leaders Arsenal 2-0 to deliver a first home league victory since October 2019.

The Blues are unbeaten in their past two, keeping their survival hopes alive with a 3-1 win over Brighton last time out.

"I've loved every minute of it, being here and involved with this team and this group of players and staff," Carter added.

"I'd love to continue and keep driving this team forward."

'I don't think you can write us off'

The West Midlands outfit will be relegated this weekend if Leicester beat Reading and they lose to Chelsea.

In their final three fixtures they face the champions, top-three chasing Manchester City and local rivals Aston Villa.

"It's human nature for some people to assume what's going to happen. But I've been in this game for some time; you can expect the unexpected. I don't think you can write us off.

"There's still a chance for us to stay up. I wouldn't be sitting here trying to keep this team in the WSL if I didn't think we had the characters or the fight or the spirit.

"We'll keep going until the very end."