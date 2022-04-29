Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Ji So-Yun has won 131 caps for South Korea

Midfielder Ji So-Yun will leave Chelsea at the end of the season and return to South Korea.

The South Korea international, 31, has scored 68 goals in 208 matches since joining in 2014.

She has won 11 major trophies with Chelsea and scored the only goal in the first Women's FA Cup final at Wembley.

Boss Emma Hayes said it had been "an honour and a privilege" to coach "one of the most amazing players the WSL has ever seen".

Ji has won five WSL titles, three FA Cups, two Continental Cups and one Community Shield at Chelsea and scored 37 goals in the WSL.

She was the first South Korean to play in the WSL and the first non-British player to make 100 and 200 league appearances.

"Ji's helped the club grow on and off the pitch and she's a fabulous character who will be sorely missed," Hayes said.

"I'm so grateful for everything she's done for everyone at the football club. We are in a much better place because of it."

Chelsea, who are four points clear at the top of the WSL, will retain their title if they win their final two games. They travel to Birmingham City on Sunday and host Manchester United on 8 May.

They will attempt to defend their FA Cup title against Manchester City in the final on 15 May.