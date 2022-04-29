Last updated on .From the section England

Gareth Southgate led England the the final of the last European Championship

England's 2022 Nations League ties and 2024 European Championship qualifiers will be shown live on Channel 4 as part of a new 20-match broadcast deal.

The agreement means England's Nations League fixtures will be shown on free-to-air television for the first time.

The games had previously been broadcast on Sky Sports.

"I'm delighted that Channel 4 will be airing so many mouth-watering England matches on free-to-air television," said chief content officer Ian Katz.

Gareth Southgate's team will face Germany, Hungry and Italy in the group stage of the Nations League, which runs from June to September.

Their European qualifying schedule is due to be confirmed in October.