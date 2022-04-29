Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

It's another big weekend in the Scottish Premiership, with Celtic hosting Rangers in a potential title decider on Sunday after five Saturday games that will influence the race for Europa Conference League places and relegation.

We've got you covered for team news, stats and team selectors.

Aberdeen v Dundee (Sat, 15:00 BST)

Utility player Ross McCrorie is suspended for Aberdeen's match at home to Dundee after being sent off against Livingston last week, while winger Matty Kennedy remains on the sidelines.

Dundee have no fresh injury problems ahead of the trip to Pittodrie, bug goalkeeper Adam Legzdins remains out with a knee problem and is unlikely to feature again this season along with defender Lee Ashcroft and striker Cillian Sheridan.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin: "Saturday is an extremely challenging game. Dundee are still fighting for their lives.

"We have to do ourselves a favour and stop shooting ourselves in the foot with penalties and different bits and pieces."

Dundee manager Mark McGhee: "I'm optimistic that the three draws that we have seen have been on a slightly upward curve and that the next thing looks to me like a victory. I think the worst thing that it looks like is another draw.

"So we go there with a really positive frame of mind and, for me, the next step is a win. The training in the last three or four weeks has gone up a level, there is more intensity and physicality."

Did you know? Aberdeen have picked up the joint-fewest points of any side in the Scottish Premiership in 2022 so far (9), winning just one of their 14 league games (D6 L7).

Dundee United v Motherwell (Sat, 15:00 BST)

Calum Butcher will not play again for Dundee United this season after what manager Tam Courts described as a private matter between the Englishman and the club.

But fellow midfielder Kevin McDonald is pushing to be involved following a muscle problem, while Max Biamou, Ian Harkes and Peter Pawlett remain out for the rest of the season.

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander declared he has an unchanged squad, with striker Kevin van Veen serving the second match of his two-game suspension.

Sondre Solholm, Stephen O'Donnell, Jordan Roberts and Nathan McGinley have been absent in recent weeks, while Barry Maguire is out for the season.

Dundee United Tam Courts: "It's been a rollercoaster for a number of months now. There is no getting away from the magnitude of the game and it's one that we are excited by.

"We recognise the importance of three points in terms of getting one of those two European places, so it's a huge carrot and incentive for us. When the fixtures came out, Motherwell, Ross County and ourselves were probably looking for the weeks where we are going to play each other because there's no doubt there is extra significance on these games."

Motherwell midfielder Sean Goss: "To be in this position with four games left and a chance of European football, if you had asked us that before the start of the season, we would definitely have taken it.

"It would be massive. It's not an opportunity that comes round very often."

Did you know? Dundee United have both scored and conceded in each of their last eight league games (W1 D5 L2); they last did so in nine consecutive top-flight matches in September 2004 under Ian McCall.

Heart of Midlothian v Ross County (Sat, 15:00 BST)

Hearts will have defender Stephen Kingsley and midfielder Andy Halliday back from injury.

But Aaron McEneff is a doubt after being forced off at Dundee United last weekend with a tight calf and fellow midfielder Cammy Devlin is unlikely to feature as he continues his recovery from a hamstring issue.

Craig Halkett, John Souttar, Michael Smith and Beni Baningime are all still out.

Ross County defender Jack Baldwin serves the second game of a two-match ban and goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer remains out.

Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson: "We're not thinking about the cup final yet. We can't go into Saturday with half measures saying we have a big game in three weeks' time. We can't take our eye off the ball at all."

Ross County winger Regan Charles-Cook: "We've never been in Europe before, so the final four games are four cup finals. It would mean the world to me to help Ross County into Europe."

Did you know? Hearts have only lost one of their last 18 Premiership games against Ross County (W7 D10), although nine of the last 12 have been drawn (two Hearts wins, one Ross County).

Livingston v Hibernian (Sat, 15:00 BST)

Goalkeeper Max Stryjek is suspended for two games and misses Livingston's visit of Hibernian, with Ivan Konovalov expected to make his debut after his January move from Rubin Kazan.

Striker Bruce Anderson could feature after an ankle problem, but full-back James Penrice and midfielder Tom Parkes are out for the season following surgery, while the game likely comes too soon for forward Caleb Chukwuemeka.

Hibs will be without Chris Cadden, but fellow wing-back Demi Mitchell could return to the squad after two months out with an ankle injury.

Centre-half Ryan Porteous serves the final game of his four-match league ban, while Drey Wright, Christian Doidge, Kevin Nisbet and Kyle Magennis are all still out.

Livingston manager David Martindale: "I know Max has got his two-game ban, but whether he had a ban or not, Ivan was starting on Saturday. He has fitted in really well and is more than capable of playing for Livingston."

Hibernian caretaker manager David Gray: "You need to fight for your life for this club; that's been the message and that'll happen from now until the end of the season.

"We need to continue that winning feeling, build momentum, finish with as many points as we can and get that seventh placed finish. Livingston have had a fantastic season and only just missed out on top six, so it'll be a tough game."

Did you know? Livingston have won both of their last two league meetings with Hibs; they have never won three in a row against the Easter Road club in the top flight, with this the sides' 31st such encounter.

St Johnstone v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00 BST)

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson will select from an unchanged squad for St Mirren's visit.

Chris Kane, Tony Gallacher, David Wotherspoon and Craig Bryson remain on the sidelines.

Full-back Richard Tait and striker Eamonn Brophy are included in St Mirren's squad after fears they had suffered broken feet against Hibernian last weekend were allayed, but both remain injury doubts along with winger Jordan Jones.

Defenders Charles Dunne and Matt Millar are both sidelined.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "The determination is to avoid the play-offs. It will be an unbelievable achievement if we can get to 10th from where we were. It would be phenomenal.

"In terms of trying to finish 10th, this is probably a must-win, although there are still a few games after that. It gives us belief - all our remaining games are winnable, but they're also losable as well."

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "We go there and haven't been on a good run of form, in terms of results, but we've had some decent performances. It's a big game for us and it gives us a chance to ease the pressure.

"If we win, it makes it difficult for St Johnstone to catch ourselves, but we'll worry about that if we get the points. I've tried to take the pressure off them in the last few weeks and there's a good spirit in the camp."

Did you know? St Johnstone are unbeaten in seven home games against St Mirren in the Premiership (W5 D2), keeping a clean sheet each time.

Celtic v Rangers (Sun, 12:00 BST)

Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton will be available for Sunday's visit of Rangers after the Israel international returned to training on Friday.

But right-back Josip Juranovic remains on the sidelines.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst will assess his squad after Thursday's Europa League semi-final first leg loss to RB Leipzig, but striker Kemar Roofe and midfielder Aaron Ramsey remain out.

Filip Helander, Alfredo Morelos and Ianis Hagi are out for the season.

Celtic right-back Anthony Ralston: "It would be easy to get carried away and think about the title, but individually and as a team we have got the same focus to take each game as it comes.

"It is a derby game, they are crazy and in these games there's things that happen. It's a game that both sides want to win, but we take all the craziness out of it and don't let the noise of it all get involved."

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "We have to go all out and do everything for the win. The belief is there, we will go there to get a good result."

Did you know? Celtic are unbeaten in their last 28 league games (W24 D4), winning each of their last 10 on home soil.

