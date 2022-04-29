Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Ange Postecoglou, Malky Mackay, Dick Campbell, and Paul Hartley

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou and Ross County's Malky Mackay are in the frame for PFA Scotland manager of the year, along with Dick Campbell of Arbroath and Cove Rangers' Paul Hartley.

Postecolgou won the League Cup and has Celtic on course for the Premiership title in his first season in Scotland.

Mackay has guided County into the top six where they are bidding to earn a European place for the first time.

The winner will be announced on Sunday at PFA Scotland's annual awards dinner.

Campbell had part-time Arbroath challenging for the Championship title, with second place and a shot at promotion via the play-offs now secured.

Hartley has overseen title success in League 1 with Cove, winning his second promotion in three seasons.

Billy Brown, the chairman of the Managers and Coaches Association, said: "I congratulate all four managers on being nominated - they are all extremely worthy candidates."