Remi Allen became Aston Villa captain after Marisa Ewers' retirement in February

Aston Villa captain Remi Allen needs surgery after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament.

The 31-year-old midfielder suffered the injury in Sunday's Women's Super League draw with Manchester United.

Villa said she will miss the final two games of the season and have an operation "in the coming weeks".

Allen has scored five goals in 22 games in her first campaign at Villa after joining from Leicester last summer.

Villa, who are ninth in the table, play Arsenal on Sunday and host Birmingham City on the final day of the season on 8 May.

Next season is set to start in September.