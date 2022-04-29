Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack says "anything is possible" at Ibrox as he backed the home crowd to help his side overturn a 1-0 deficit in the Europa League semi-final with RB Leipzig. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Rangers captain James Tavernier rued the defensive lapse at a set-piece that allowed RB Leipzig to score a late winner in Thursday's first leg. (Scotsman) external-link

RB Leipzig will come to Ibrox with "happiness" and not "fear", insists head coach Domenico Tedesco, who plans to relish the cauldron of noise in the second leg. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Manchester United and Rangers defender Henning Berg - who has managed clubs including Blackburn Rovers and Legia Warsaw - is in the running to be Hibernian's new manager and will hold talks with the Easter Road hierarchy. (Sun) external-link

Dundee United midfielder Calum Butcher will not play again this season due to a "private matter", head coach Thomas Courts has confirmed. (Courier) external-link

Captain Callum McGregor says Celtic aim to "rectify" their Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Rangers by winning Sunday's Old Firm league derby to all but secure the title. (Sun) external-link

St Mirren will sign goalkeeper Trevor Carson from Dundee United this summer to replace Jak Alnwick, who has rejected a new deal and looks set to join Cardiff City. (Daily Record) external-link