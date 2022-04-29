Last updated on .From the section Football

Sam Kerr has scored 18 goals for Chelsea in the Women's Super League this season

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been named men's footballer of the year and Chelsea's Sam Kerr women's footballer of the year by the Football Writers' Association (FWA).

Egypt striker Salah has scored 30 goals for quadruple-chasing Liverpool this season, including 22 in the Premier League.

Australia international Kerr has scored 18 Women's Super League goals for league leaders Chelsea.

Salah previously won the award in 2018.

The 29-year-old was part of the Liverpool side that beat Chelsea to lift the Carabao Cup in February.

Kerr, 28, is the leading scorer in the WSL and helped Chelsea secure their place in May's FA Cup final against Manchester City.

"Both Mo and Sam have been outstanding this season, breaking records for club and country," FWA chair Carrie Brown said.

"As well as their performances on the pitch, they are leaders and standard bearers of excellence at their clubs and respective leagues."