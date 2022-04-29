Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

British billionaire businessman Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made a late bid of £4.25bn to buy Chelsea.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale before he was sanctioned for his alleged links to Russian president Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine.

Three bidders were in the running to buy Chelsea for about £2.5bn.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said on Thursday that time was running out to complete the sale.

