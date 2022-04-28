Last updated on .From the section Football

Feyenoord have scored three or more goals in each of their past five European games

Cyriel Dessers scored a winner just nine seconds after half-time as Feyenoord won an exciting Europa Conference League semi-final first leg against Marseille.

The Dutch hosts were 2-0 up at De Kuip after 20 minutes following goals from Dessers and Luis Sinisterra.

Marseille were level by the break, with Bamba Dieng pulling one back from outside the box before Gerson levelled.

But Dessers struck again to give Feyenoord the advantage.

The winner took the 27-year-old forward, who is on loan from Genk, to 10 goals in the competition - more than any Feyenoord player has previously managed in a European campaign.

The return leg takes place in France next week, with the winners of this tie facing either Leicester or Roma, who drew 1-1 in their first leg.