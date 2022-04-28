Close menu
Europa Conference League - Semi-final - 1st Leg
FeyenoordFeyenoord3MarseilleMarseille2

Feyenoord 3-2 Marseille: Cyriel Dressers scores winner nine seconds after half-time

Cyriel Dessers
Feyenoord have scored three or more goals in each of their past five European games

Cyriel Dessers scored a winner just nine seconds after half-time as Feyenoord won an exciting Europa Conference League semi-final first leg against Marseille.

The Dutch hosts were 2-0 up at De Kuip after 20 minutes following goals from Dessers and Luis Sinisterra.

Marseille were level by the break, with Bamba Dieng pulling one back from outside the box before Gerson levelled.

But Dessers struck again to give Feyenoord the advantage.

The winner took the 27-year-old forward, who is on loan from Genk, to 10 goals in the competition - more than any Feyenoord player has previously managed in a European campaign.

The return leg takes place in France next week, with the winners of this tie facing either Leicester or Roma, who drew 1-1 in their first leg.

Line-ups

Feyenoord

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Marciano
  • 3GeertruidaBooked at 79mins
  • 18Trauner
  • 4Senesi
  • 5MalaciaBooked at 37mins
  • 17Aursnes
  • 10KökçüSubstituted forHendrixat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 14NelsonSubstituted forLinssenat 65'minutes
  • 26TilSubstituted forPedersenat 89'minutes
  • 7Sinisterra
  • 33DessersSubstituted forJahanbakhshat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Pedersen
  • 6Hendrix
  • 9Jahanbakhsh
  • 11Linssen
  • 13Sandler
  • 16Cojocaru
  • 23Wålemark
  • 25Hendriks
  • 30Jansen
  • 32Hall

Marseille

Formation 4-3-3

  • 30Mandanda
  • 21RongierSubstituted forLirolaat 85'minutes
  • 2Saliba
  • 15Caleta-CarSubstituted forHaritat 69'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 14Peres Petroni
  • 6Guendouzi
  • 4Kamara
  • 8Santos da Silva
  • 13BakambuSubstituted forGueyeat 45'minutes
  • 10Payet
  • 12DiengSubstituted forMilikat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Ngapandouetnbu
  • 7Harit
  • 9Milik
  • 16López
  • 17Ünder
  • 22Gueye
  • 23Kolasinac
  • 29Lirola
  • 31Bertelli
  • 46Benyahia-Tani
  • 81Said
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamFeyenoordAway TeamMarseille
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home12
Away12
Shots on Target
Home5
Away7
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home19
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Feyenoord 3, Marseille 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Feyenoord 3, Marseille 2.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Marseille. Arkadiusz Milik tries a through ball, but Pol Lirola is caught offside.

  4. Booking

    Jorrit Hendrix (Feyenoord) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Pape Gueye (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jorrit Hendrix (Feyenoord).

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Feyenoord) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luis Sinisterra.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pape Gueye (Marseille) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Dimitri Payet with a cross following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Ofir Marciano.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dimitri Payet (Marseille) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Amine Harit.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Feyenoord. Marcus Pedersen replaces Guus Til because of an injury.

  12. Post update

    Pape Gueye (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Bryan Linssen (Feyenoord).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Marseille. Arkadiusz Milik replaces Bamba Dieng.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Marseille. Pol Lirola replaces Valentin Rongier.

  16. Booking

    Amine Harit (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Amine Harit (Marseille).

  18. Post update

    Tyrell Malacia (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Ofir Marciano.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bamba Dieng (Marseille) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pape Gueye.

