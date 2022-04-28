Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Ralf Rangnick took over as interim boss at Manchester United following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure

Interim Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick is considering an offer to take over as Austria's national team boss.

BBC Sport understands a decision could be made as early as Friday.

But if the 63-year-old accepts, it would not necessarily impact on his planned consultancy role at Manchester United from next season.

Rangnick has three games left as interim United manager, after Thursday's home match against Chelsea.

However, he has also agreed a consultant's role beyond the end of this season, working for six days a month.

It is understood the German was happy with that commitment because he was interested in working in the international game.

Rangnick came to United in November in the hope of rescuing their season.

However, results have been a major disappointment, with the German conceding United have virtually no chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League.