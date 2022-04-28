Last updated on .From the section Barnet

Ryan Johnson scored twice in Stockport's 5-0 National League thrashing of Barnet in January

Barnet say a police investigation into alleged racist abuse towards Stockport defender Ryan Johnson, during their game in January, has been dropped.

Richard Bartlett, Barnet's logistics manager, was accused of making the racist comment, with the club's players then reportedly threatening to strike.

However Barnet have been advised by the police there is "no case to answer", with the investigation now closed.

Both Bartlett, and club captain Jamie Turley, had been suspended by Barnet.

That came after reports that Turley had asked that Bartlett was not around the squad at training on the Monday after the Stockport game, following the allegations.

"Full investigations were carried out by two separate police forces. These investigations, which were thorough and involved statements from a number of witnesses, are now complete," Barnet said. external-link

"The subsequent HR matter between Richard Bartlett and Jamie Turley has also been concluded, with no further action taken against either party who have both returned to work after a short suspension."