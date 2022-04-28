Having played non-league football Mark Warburton worked as a trader in London before moving into coaching 18 years ago

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton says he expects to leave the Championship club in the summer.

The 59-year-old succeeded Steve McClaren as manager at Loftus Road in May 2019 but his contract runs out at the end of this season.

"I've had no comments at all about next season so I am sure you can take from that what you will," he said.

"I think if that [staying] was the case, communication about contract talks would already have been held.

He told BBC Radio London: "I don't expect to be here [next season] but I will do the job to the best I can from here and see what happens after that."

Warburton's first season saw the R's finish 15th in the Championship, before a ninth-placed finish last term.

This season the former Rangers, Nottingham Forest and Brentford boss saw his side compete at the top end of the Championship - they were two points off the top two in January.

But injuries contributed to a slump in form which has seen the club win just three of their past 16 games, leaving them in 10th place - six points off the play-off places with two games to go.

"The owners write the cheques," added Warburton before Friday's game with Sheffield United.

"It's their money that goes into a football club, and whether you agree, disagree, it doesn't matter, it's their choice, because quite rightly they do write those cheques.

"It's always been the case, that's their prerogative, they live and die by decisions and all you can do while you're in situ, and fortunate and privileged enough to be in situ, is to work the very best you possibly can, so that won't change.

"For me I don't expect to be here, my job is to be as good as I can for as long as I can here and to see what happens after that."