As well as Jurgen Klopp's staff, assistants Peter Krawietz (back, centre) and Pep Lijnders (back, right) - have also signed contract extensions

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has agreed a two-year contract extension committing him to the club until 2026.

Klopp, 54, joined the Reds in 2015, but suggested in March external-link he would follow through with a plan to take a break from the game when his deal ended in 2024.

But the club have signed Klopp and his staff to longer deals at a time where the team are chasing a quadruple.

He said he was "delighted, humbled, blessed, privileged and excited".

Klopp added: "When the owners brought the possibility to renew to me, I asked myself the question I've mused over publicly. Do I have the energy and vibe to give of myself again what this amazing place requires from the person in the manager's office?

"I didn't need too long to answer in truth. The answer was very simple… I'm in love with here and I feel fine."

Klopp's quote refers to an adapted version of The Beatles song I Feel Fine that Liverpool fans have taken to chanting in support of him in recent weeks.

His assistant managers Pep Lijnders and Peter Krawietz have also signed extended deals, a move Klopp said was "massive" for him in order to "continue the continuity of our project together".

Klopp's place among club greats Manager Games Win % Bill Shankly 783 52.11 Bob Paisley 535 57.57 Joe Fagan 131 54.2 Kenny Dalglish 307 60.91 Jurgen Klopp 373 61.39

He also said his wife Ulla was instrumental in his decision, adding: "The most important contract I signed in my life was with Ulla.

"We sat at the kitchen table and she said: 'I can't see us leaving in 2024.' That is where it all started.

"There is just so much to love about this place. I knew that before I came here, I got to know it even better after I arrived and now I know it more than ever before.

"Like any healthy relationship, it always has to be a two-way street; you have to be right for each other. The feeling we were absolutely right for each other is what brought me here in the first place and it's why I've extended previously.

"There is a freshness about us as a club still and this energises me. For as long as I have been here, our owners have been unbelievably committed and energetic about this club and it is clear that right now this applies to our future as much as I've ever known.

"We are a club that is constantly moving in the right direction. We have a clear idea of what we want; we have a clear idea of how we try to achieve it. That's always a great position to start from."

'Jurgen is the perfect figurehead'

Murals of Klopp have been painted in Liverpool since his arrival in 2015

Klopp has guided Liverpool to five trophies since joining the club.

The Reds, who have lifted the Carabao Cup this season, remain in the hunt for the Premier League title and the Champions League, and face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on 14 May.

No English club has ever won all four of those trophies in the same season.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager promised to turn Liverpool's supporters from "doubters into believers" when he joined a club who, at that point, had not been champions of England since 1990, and had gone three years without a trophy of any kind.

He guided them to a sixth European Cup success in 2018-19 but arguably his biggest achievement to date was in 2020, when he ended Liverpool's 30-year wait for a 19th league title.

Klopp's move to a high-pressing style has been a key part of Liverpool's success. Under him, they posted 97 points to finish second in the Premier League to Manchester City in 2018-19 before reaching 99 a year later to lift the title.

Mike Gordon, president of Liverpool's owners Fenway Sports Group, said: "Jurgen is the perfect figurehead for the modern Liverpool FC.

"This is especially true of what he stands for, on and off the pitch. It also applies to the leader he is and the man he is.

"Because of our extraordinary playing squad, outstanding coaches, world-class football operations team and brilliant club staff, we are blessed with the most valuable resource an organisation could wish for: amazing people."

'Klopp is revered like Shankly' - analysis

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge on BBC Radio 5 Live

Great managers fall away as we've seen in the past. Since Sir Alex has gone, we've seen the demise of Manchester United. You feared when Jurgen went that could happen to Liverpool. It's magnificent for the club. What a manager. What he's done for the club... the respect he has with the fans is immense.

Liverpool is a different city to most round the UK and the world because of the political stance over the years and things that happened here. They stand up for themselves, they're very passionate people. Jurgen's the same. What you see is what you get when you meet him. He's very humble, a really nice bloke but he's passionate about what he wants to do on exactly the same lines as the fans.

He's adored. As a kid, I adored Bill Shankly. Klopp is revered in the same way by the younger generation and the older generation of the fans.