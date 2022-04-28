Last updated on .From the section Championship

Stoke forward Jacob Brown and Bristol City goalkeeper Dan Bentley came together in the incident

Stoke City have been fined £9,000 and Bristol City £7,000 by the Football Association for a melee during their recent Championship match.

The punishments were for an incident which took place in the 45th minute of the fixture on 15 April.

It occurred after Stoke's Jacob Brown and Bristol City goalkeeper Dan Bentley clashed. They were both booked, as well as Joe Williams and Steven Fletcher.

Jay Dasilva scored a late goal for the visiting Robins as they won 1-0.

The teams were charged for breaching FA Rule E20.1 and failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.