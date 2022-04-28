Last updated on .From the section Derby

Wayne Rooney's contract as Derby Country manager runs until the summer of 2023

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney says he expects Chris Kirchner's takeover of the financially stricken club to be completed within the next 10 days.

Kirchner was earlier this month named as the preferred bidder to buy the Rams and take them out of administration.

Rooney says the past week has been "the most positive off the pitch" after meeting with Kirchner, his team, local council and EFL officials.

"We know it's very close to getting completed," Rooney said.

When asked by BBC East Midlands Today if he felt the deal could be completed in the next seven to 10 days, the Rams boss replied: "I think it will. Having seen the progress this week, I think there is a very good chance of that.

"I know within seven to 10 days, there will be a big change."

The 36-year-old former England striker also said the deal "has to be" done in that time frame to allow him to rebuild the club in League One next season after their relegation from the Championship.

Until a sale is agreed, and checks completed by the English Football League, Derby will remain under a transfer embargo and be unable to offer new deals to existing players because of restrictions on them for being in administration.

Only five first-team players are contracted at Derby beyond this summer.

"I need my squad of players," Rooney said.

"The plans are way in advance for pre-season; I've almost got every pre-season friendly organised. The players, recruitment and everything we need to look at is ready. We just need the green light.

"The last thing I want is for the season to finish then players go off on holiday without us offering anything to them."

Rooney also said that Derby City Council is "working extremely hard" towards a deal to purchase the club's Pride Park ground from former owner Mel Morris.